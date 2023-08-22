Automated Flexible Packaging System from PAC Worldwide Helps Online Book Retailer Turn the Page with Fulfillment

PACjacket® Increases Productivity and Labor Efficiencies

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce company BTW Global needed a better recipe for handling and shipping thousands of the company's packages every week. They found it in the form of an automated flexible packaging solution from PAC Worldwide that not only had the right ingredients, it even took care of preparation.

Ranked in the top .01% of Amazon sellers, and a trusted e-commerce partner with other leading platforms, BTW Global was buying thousands of poly mailers from PAC annually to protect and mail its products. The individual packages required up to 6 people spending several hours each day to fulfill orders. Volumes ranged from 7,500 – 10,000 packages per week, making the process both slow and inefficient in terms of the opportunity costs for labor that could be used in other aspects of the business.

When the company did the math on PACjacket® throughputs - which on average produce 15-20 bags per minute versus 3 for a single worker – they made the strategic decision to invest in the automated solution.

Designed for high-volume e-commerce applications, the new generation of PACjacket on average increases outputs by up to 25% and fulfillment efficiencies by 400-500%. The single-web system also utilizes poly bubble film to produce a package with a high quality seal that offers greater security for its contents.

Jon Wall, BTW Global President of Operations, said the PACjacket has transformed the company's warehouse since it was installed in 2022.

"We have saved thousands in labor dollars," said Mr. Wall. "There can be challenges when automating the fulfillment function, but PAC's installation and training process, combined with exceptional customer support, made the transition seamless and easy."

PAC Worldwide Senior Vice President of Sales Patrick Huesing said, "Our relationship with BTW Global goes back four years and, like all good ones, it grew deeper over time as we learned more about their business and how we could help them grow. As their customer demand increased, so did the business case for automation. Our partnership has been fulfilling - in every sense of the word."

