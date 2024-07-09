Automated Food Sorting Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 846.6 million from 2024-2028, Increased focus on quality and safety of food products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated food sorting machines market is poised to grow significantly, with an estimated increase of USD 846.6 million from 2024 to 2028, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 9.45%. This growth is fueled by heightened emphasis on food product quality and safety, accompanied by advancements in detection technologies. However, the market faces challenges due to the high implementation costs of these machines. Key players in this market include AGCO Corp., Buhler AG, Tomra Systems ASA, and others, leading the charge with innovative sorting solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automated food sorting machines market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Belt-sorter, Free-fall sorter, Gravity separator, and Others), Application (Dry food and packaged food processing, Fruits and vegetable processing, Dairy product processing, Fats and oil processing, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Allgaier Werke GmbH, Amandus Kahl GmbH and Co. KG, ANHUI JIEXUN OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aweta G and P BV, Buhler AG, De Greefs Wagen Carrosserie en Machinebouw BV, Duravant LLC, Ellips BV, Futura Srl, Heat and Control Inc., Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Kind Technologies B.V., Maf Roda, Orange Sorting Machines, Promech Industries Pvt. Ltd., Satake Corp., and Tomra Systems ASA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The food industry's shift towards automated and intelligent sorting machines is a response to the rising demand for high-quality food products and the need to identify healthy raw materials. Automated sorting machines use sensors such as color, chemical, damage, and infection detection to accurately separate good food items from defective ones. This technology improves product quality and production speed, making it a valuable investment for the industry. The global automated food sorting machines market is expected to grow due to this advanced detection technology's positive influence.

The Automated Food Sorting Machines market is on the rise due to increasing consumer demand for safe and healthy food products. Contaminated products and defective items pose significant risks to food safety and consumer health. Sensor technologies and sorting algorithms are key trends in this market, enabling higher sorting accuracy and throughput rates. Cost and labor efficiency are major drivers, as manual labor is prone to manual flaws and inefficiencies. Processed food products like snacks, beverages, and packaged food items are major applications. Food wastage reduction and adherence to food safety regulations and hygiene standards are also significant benefits. Seeds, grains, and pharmaceuticals are other sectors utilizing food sorting machines. Food safety, cross-contamination risks, and convenient eating habits are key factors influencing market growth. Online channels and industrial processes in the food & beverage industry, as well as in eCommerce, are also driving demand for automated machinery.

Market Challenges

The food industry, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), face significant challenges in implementing automated food sorting machines due to their high investment costs. Traditional methods and labor are currently preferred over automation, as SMEs prioritize cost-effectiveness. The dairy and meat processing sectors, being the oldest industries, often allocate resources towards workers and livestock feed rather than automation. Furthermore, the lack of awareness regarding the long-term benefits of automation keeps SMEs from making the transition. Consequently, the global automated food sorting machines market growth is anticipated to be hindered by the high implementation costs during the forecast period.

Automated food sorting machines have become essential for food manufacturers to ensure high-quality food production and comply with stringent regulations. These machines use sensors and cameras for inspection, identifying ingredients and food products based on machine vision and artificial intelligence. However, challenges exist, such as the high upfront costs, installation, training, and maintenance. Food security is paramount, and governing bodies impose penalties for non-compliance. Small companies may face a barrier to entry due to sophisticated sorting systems and the need for eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient components. Rapid industrialization and urbanization drive automation trends, but manual labor-intensive processes persist. Waste reduction and optimized processes are crucial, with recycling and waste management essential for sustainability. Optical sorting machines are common for fruits, vegetables, seeds, and grains, while machine learning algorithms improve sorting accuracy. Consistent quality control, processing time, and resource utilization are critical factors. Food processing facilities must balance these challenges to remain competitive and meet consumer demands for safe, high-quality food products.

Segment Overview

1.1 Belt-sorter- The automated food sorting machines market, specifically the belt sorter segment, is experiencing steady growth due to its numerous advantages in food processing applications. Belt sorters effectively manage the sorting of food items with varying shapes, sizes, and colors, such as carrots, potatoes, garlic, cashews, and almonds. The optical system integrated into belt sorters ensures high accuracy and speed, particularly for elongated and differently colored food items. This technology is crucial for the food industry, which prioritizes safety, hygiene, and efficiency. Belt sorters offer ease of operation, handle heavy payloads, and provide quick sorting processes. They also offer clear food item scanning and require minimal maintenance, leading to cost savings for users. With these benefits, the belt sorter segment is expected to dominate the global automated food sorting machines market, contributing significantly to its revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automated Food Sorting Machines market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for food safety, healthy food ingredients, and convenient eating habits. With the rise of packaged food products, food manufacturers are turning to automation to reduce manual labor and increase efficiency. Food sorting machines are becoming increasingly popular for sorting snacks, beverages, and other food products based on various criteria such as size, shape, color, and weight. Machine vision, artificial intelligence, and robotics are key technologies driving the market. These advanced technologies enable accurate sorting and help reduce waste by identifying and removing contaminated or defective products. Additionally, food processing facilities are adopting eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient components to minimize their environmental footprint. Automated food sorting machines also offer cost and labor efficiency, making them an attractive option for food manufacturers. Machine learning algorithms and optimized processes further enhance the capabilities of these machines, ensuring consistent quality control and improving overall productivity. Sensor technologies and sorting algorithms are also essential components, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of food products to maintain food safety and reduce the risk of contaminated or defective products reaching consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Automated Food Sorting Machines market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for food safety, healthy food ingredients, and convenient eating habits. Packaged food products, snacks, and beverages are the major sectors driving the market. Automated machinery, including sensors, cameras, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and robotics, are being increasingly adopted to ensure food security and consistent quality control in food processing facilities. Food sorting machines play a crucial role in the food and beverage industry by reducing manual labor, improving processing time, and optimizing resource utilization. These machines are used to sort fruits, vegetables, seeds, and grains, as well as packaged food products, based on various parameters such as size, shape, color, and weight. Stringent food safety regulations and penalties for contaminated products are also driving the market. However, upfront costs and labor requirements can act as a barrier to entry for smaller companies. The trend towards automation, rapid industrialization, and urbanization are expected to continue to fuel market growth. Sorting technologies, including machine learning algorithms and sorting algorithms, are becoming increasingly sophisticated, enabling higher sorting accuracy and throughput rates. Eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient components are also becoming important considerations for food manufacturers. Recycling and waste management are also key areas of focus for the food industry, with waste reduction a major priority. Optical sorting machines are being used to sort and separate different types of waste, reducing the amount of food wastage and ensuring that resources are utilized optimally. Governing bodies and food safety regulations are playing a crucial role in ensuring hygiene and reducing cross-contamination risks in food processing facilities. The use of advanced sorting mechanisms and inspection technologies is helping to minimize manual flaws and improve product quality. Overall, the Automated Food Sorting Machines market is expected to continue to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the need for food safety, increased efficiency, and the trend towards automation in the food and beverage industry.

