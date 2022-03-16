Automated Forms Startup BlockForms, Inc Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on MicroVentures

New fintech moves mountains of paperwork in record time to the joy of the insurance industry.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockForms has created a SaaS solution to the vexing challenge of the frustrating repetitions of paperwork within the insurance industry. The company is dedicated to reducing manual inputs paving the way to a shorter sales cycle with fewer errors and happier customers. While the company has initially focused on the insurance space, it is certain their product can be extended into numerous other industries where repetitive forms are an unfortunate fact of life.

The popular phrase 'paperwork waits for no man' is relegated to the recycling bin thanks to BlockForms' fintech solution. That's because BlockForms can be used whenever there are repeat questions asked across many different forms. For example, an insurance broker may have to input their company legal name, address, and other common identifying information across broker forms for Anthem, Kaiser Permanente, or other large insurance companies. Thanks to BlockForms, customers can select multiple insurance providers for which they are completing a form and input their information into the BlockForms software product that integrates with these external insurance providers.

BlockForms, unlike most other companies crowdfunding, is already up and running and taking on new customers. The company is looking ahead to rolling out new products and expanding services to cater to other industries where tedious, repetitive paperwork is a necessity in doing business. It is not a stretch of the imagination for investors to consider the growth possibilities of this SaaS startup.

Anyone interested in investments in startups is invited to carefully consider this opportunity.

The BlockForms equity crowdfunding campaign on MicroVentures - https://bit.ly/3KB3hjZ

The BlockForms corporate website - https://blockforms.co/

