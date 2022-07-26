Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 Bn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market report covers the following areas:

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) Market, including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Daifuku Co. Ltd. - The company offers an extensive range of products such as chain conveyor type, roller conveyor type, fork type, tunnel tow type, and front tow type AGVs, among others.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers a line of products such as Racrew, a compact and low-floor automated guided vehicle.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as Robotic Reach Truck, Robotic Pallet Truck, Counterbalanced Stacker, and Robotic Tow Tractor, among others.

John Bean Technologies Corp. - The company offers a line of products such as counterbalance, forkover, outrigger, narrow aisle, and reach-type forked AGVs, among others.

KION GROUP AG - The company offers a line of products with resemblance to Wall-E and R2D2 through its subsidiary Dematic.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Unit Load Carrier: This segment will contribute to the highest market growth during the forecast period. Unit load carriers can easily interface with conveyors and automated storage and retrieval systems. These carriers are expected to be used in heavy industry warehouses for raw material handling and equipment movement. Such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Tow Vehicle



Pallet Truck



Assembly Line Vehicle



Others

Geography

Europe : This region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for AGVs from the manufacturing, e-commerce, and automotive industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions. Japan and China are the key countries for the market in APAC.

: This region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for AGVs from the manufacturing, e-commerce, and automotive industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of other regions. Japan and are the key countries for the market in APAC.

APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Sample Report

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated guided vehicle (AGV) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated guided vehicle (AGV) market vendors

Related Reports:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in EMEA by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.43 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market

3 Markt Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Unit load carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Unit load carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Unit load carrier - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Tow vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Tow vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Tow vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Pallet truck - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Pallet truck - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Pallet truck - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Assembly line vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.6 Assembly line vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Assembly line vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 49: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Hitachi Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 57: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 59: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Exhibit 61: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments

10.6 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 65: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 68: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 69: KION GROUP AG - Business segments

10.7 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 70: KION GROUP AG - Key news



Exhibit 71: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: KUKA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 74: KUKA AG - Business segments

10.8 KUKA AG

Exhibit 75: KUKA AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 76: KUKA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 77: KUKA AG - Segment focus

- Segment focus

Exhibit 78: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Business segments

10.9 Murata Machinery Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 82: Seegrid Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Seegrid Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Seegrid Corp. - Key news

10.10 Seegrid Corp.

Exhibit 85: Seegrid Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Overview



Exhibit 87: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Product and service

10.11 SSI SCHAEFER Group

Exhibit 88: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Key news



Exhibit 89: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments

10.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 92: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources



Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio