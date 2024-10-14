Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market to Grow by USD 1.6 Billion by 2028, Driven by AI and Rapid E-Commerce Growth - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global automated guided vehicle (agv) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in e-commerce retail is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing applications of agvs in refrigerated warehousing and semiconductor industries. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials poses a challenge. Key market players include Aichikikai Techno System Co. Ltd., Atab Automationsteknik AB, Balyo SA, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dearborn Mid West Co., ek robotics GmbH, Exail Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Meidensha Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Oceaneering International Inc., Scott Technology Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH, and Toyota Industries Corp..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the realm of logistics and warehousing, refrigerated facilities play a crucial role in preserving perishable inventories, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The adoption of automation in these warehouses is gaining momentum, with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) being a preferred choice. AGVs' ability to operate efficiently in low temperatures and minimize contamination makes them an ideal solution for refrigerated warehousing. The food and pharmaceutical sectors, which require stringent hygiene and contamination-free environments, are the primary consumers of refrigerated warehousing. In semiconductor manufacturing, cleanroom operations are essential for maximum quality control. AGVs offer an effective cleanroom technology, making them indispensable in this industry. The rising demand for refrigerated warehousing in food, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries is projected to fuel the growth of the global AGV market.

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in industrial automation and the e-commerce sector. Key drivers include advanced sensing elements, control software, and guidance technologies like laser, magnetic, and vision. Tow vehicles are becoming more common in logistics and warehouses, enabling efficient material handling and order picking in large-scale enterprises and heavy industries. New technologies like AR Controls, Starship, and Robotics are revolutionizing transportation and storage in distribution centers. Investors are taking notice of the potential in this field, with AI technologies and Machine Learning playing a major role. Companies like Amazon and Alibaba are leading the charge for faster order fulfillment speeds, driving penetration rates in the logistics sectors. New technology trends include Autonomous Mobile Robots, Smart Manufacturing, and the Internet of Things, making AGVs an essential part of modern manufacturing and goods transportation.

Market Challenges

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market relies heavily on raw materials such as structural steels, forged and processed steel bars, steel pipes, steel rods, electric motors, gear reducers, bearings, and other electromechanical components for manufacturing and design. Steel, a primary raw material, is extracted from iron ore, making its price volatility a significant concern. Raw material suppliers' decisions to pass on increased prices to downstream industries, including AGV manufacturers, can hinder market growth. Macroeconomic factors and supply-demand imbalances contribute to the volatility of raw material prices, particularly iron ore, steel, and aluminum. These uncertainties pose challenges for AGV manufacturers in their raw material procurement plans, potentially impacting market expansion during the forecast period.

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demands in e-commerce and logistics industries. Challenges in material handling and order fulfillment speed have led businesses to adopt AGVs for warehouse operations. New technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are revolutionizing AGVs with predictive maintenance, real-time data exchange, and dynamic route planning. However, challenges persist, including high capital expenditure, setup cost, and infrastructure changes for small enterprises. Regulatory standards, worker safety, and space utilization are also critical concerns. E-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba are driving the need for mass customization and mass production. Technological advancements, lifestyle changes, and rising labor costs further fuel the market's growth. Despite these challenges, AGVs offer downtime reduction, adaptive navigation, and real-time order picking, making them essential for businesses seeking global competitiveness. However, maintenance cost and capital investment remain significant hurdles. Conveyor systems and automation solutions are viable alternatives for small enterprises, offering lower setup costs and flexibility. Overall, AGVs are transforming the material handling landscape, but businesses must consider the technical challenges and costs carefully before investing.

Segment Overview

This automated guided vehicle (agv) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Unit load carrier

1.2 Tow vehicle

1.3 Pallet truck

1.4 Assembly line vehicle

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Food and beverages

2.3 Electronics and electrical

2.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Unit load carrier- Unit load carriers are essential tools in industrial environments for transporting large volumes of materials in manufacturing and assembly operations. These carriers, which can be found in warehouses, are guided along set paths and can be integrated with conveyors or storage retrieval systems. They come in various forms, such as pallets, drums, carts, slip sheets, and cartons. The demand for unit load carriers is driven by their ability to move more loads than a single fork truck and the need for safety measures in warehouses. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing automation of warehouses and the ability of unit load carriers to interface with conveyors and automated storage and retrieval systems. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to increase their load-carrying capacity and find new applications in heavy industry warehouses for raw material handling and equipment movement.

Research Analysis

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and automated material handling solutions in various industries. AGVs are increasingly being adopted in e-commerce and logistics sectors for warehouse operations, goods transportation, order picking, and distribution centers. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and new navigation systems like Laser Guided Navigation, Magnetic Guided Navigation, and Vision Guided Navigation are driving the market forward. AGVs are also being integrated with new technologies like AR Controls, Starship Robotics, and AI technologies to enhance their capabilities. Heavy industries and large-scale enterprises are investing heavily in AGVs for inventory management, smart manufacturing, and transportation and storage solutions. The robotics field is also witnessing a growth in the adoption of AGVs for assembly line applications. Overall, the AGV market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and automated material handling solutions in various industries, including e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. AGVs are revolutionizing warehouse operations by streamlining goods transportation, pallet handling, order picking, and distribution center processes. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance, and real-time data exchange are driving the market forward. AGVs are particularly beneficial for industries with high order fulfillment speed requirements, such as e-commerce giants Amazon and Alibaba. The use of AGVs can help reduce downtime, improve space utilization, and enhance accessibility, making them an essential investment for businesses looking to stay competitive. The AGV market is not limited to heavy industries and large-scale enterprises. Small enterprises are also adopting AGVs to optimize their operations and reduce labor costs. However, the high capital investment and maintenance costs associated with AGVs can be a challenge for some businesses. The AGV market is also witnessing the emergence of new technologies such as AR Controls, Starship Robotics, and Autonomous Mobile Robots, which are making AGVs more adaptive and customizable to various warehouse layouts and inventory management needs. The use of machine learning, laser guidance, and magnetic or vision-guided navigation is becoming increasingly popular in the AGV market. The regulatory standards for worker safety and infrastructure changes are also influencing the AGV market, with businesses investing in AGVs to improve safety and reduce the need for manual labor. The rising labor costs and quality concerns are also driving the adoption of AGVs, as they can help businesses maintain high-quality products and reduce production costs. Despite the many benefits of AGVs, there are technical challenges associated with their implementation, such as the need for a skilled workforce and the high setup cost. However, the potential for mass customization and mass production, as well as the ability to adapt to changing customer demands, make AGVs an attractive investment for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's fast-paced business environment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Unit Load Carrier



Tow Vehicle



Pallet Truck



Assembly Line Vehicle



Others

End-user

Automotive



Food And Beverages



Electronics And Electrical



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

