Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market in Application Software Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Technavio identifies the growth of the e-commerce industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The number of warehouses and distribution centers has increased significantly over the years. This can be attributed to the growing shift in the preference toward online shipping among consumers. This is forcing e-commerce companies to expand their order processing capabilities in warehouses and distribution centers. AGVs are widely used in warehouses and distribution centers. Therefore, the growth of the e-commerce industry will positively influence the growth of the AGV software market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41331

As per Technavio, the digital transformation will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market: Digital transformation

Businesses operating across industries such as healthcare, transportation and logistics, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting digital technologies to improve the efficiency of their operations. For instance, manufacturing and logistics operators are integrating advanced analytics and IoT with AGVs to make their warehouse operations less complex. Similarly, features such as GPS, self-service rentals, automated fleet support, and tracking and maintenance systems are integrated with AGVs to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs in warehouses. Such technological advances and the increasing adoption of digitization will fuel the growth of the global automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market during the forecast period.

"The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT and the growing need to improve warehouse operational efficiency will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market by type (in-built vehicle software and integrated software) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The Europe region led the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of technologies and the overall maturity of the industrial sector.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Automotive Software Market – Global automotive software market is segmented by product (application software, middleware, and operating system), application (safety system, infotainment and telematics, powertrain, and chassis), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market – Global dimensional metrology software market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automated-guided-vehicle-software-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automated-guided-vehicle-agv-softwaremarket

SOURCE Technavio