Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market size to grow by USD 441.46 Mn, Market research insights highlight the growing e-commerce industry as Key Driver - Technavio

Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Kollmorgen Corp.

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI SCHAEFER Group

TGW LOGISTICS GROUP

Toyota Industries Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 32% of market growth. The automated guided vehicle (AGV) The software market in Europe is mostly centered in Germany. The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in South America. Over the projected period, the expansion of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market in Europe would be aided by the implementation of automation in commercial activities, particularly material handling.

Furthermore, countries such as Europe, North America, APAC, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Automated Guided Vehicle Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The in-built vehicle software segment will significantly increase its market share in automated guided vehicles (AGV) software. The market for in-vehicle software will expand rapidly because end-user industries like manufacturing, distribution and logistics, retail, and automotive are adopting AGVs at a faster rate. AGVs use built-in vehicle software, such as navigation and management software, and include unit load carriers, two vehicles, pallet trucks, and assembly line machines.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

Significantly propelling the growth of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) the software market is the expanding e-commerce sector. One of the key factors behind the global uptake of AGV software is the expanding e-commerce sector. Vendors must increase the capacity of their warehouses and delivery facilities to handle the rising number of people wishing to purchase goods online. The expansion of the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market is being driven by the primary market trend of digital transformation.

However, the major challenge impeding the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market growth is the resistance to adopting new technology.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 441.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Fiver forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 In-built vehicle software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: In-built vehicle software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: In-built vehicle software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Integrated software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market segmentation by end-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

11.4 Honeywell International Inc.

11.5 John Bean Technologies Corp.

11.6 KION GROUP AG

11.7 Kollmorgen Corp.

11.8 KUKA AG

11.9 Oceaneering International Inc.

11.10 SSI SCHAEFER Group

11.11 TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH

11.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

