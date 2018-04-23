Automated HCC Coding Improves Health Plan Reimbursement & Quality Scores

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82395242-geneia-hcc-coding-whitepaper/



"Who doesn't love a win-win," said Geneia CEO Mark A. Caron, CHCIO, FACHE. "By using automated coding and machine-learning algorithms, health plans can increase their risk scores and revenue, and just as importantly, reduce the administrative burden on the physicians in their network."

In the white paper, health plans learn how proven technology helps improve health plan reimbursement and risk adjustment through:

Automated coding support – to detect and automatically populate missing HCCs year after year

– to detect and automatically populate missing HCCs year after year Machine-learning algorithms – to continuously improve coding accuracy and optimization across unique and differentiated network contracts; and, to prioritize members based on risk-adjustment improvement potential

– to continuously improve coding accuracy and optimization across unique and differentiated network contracts; and, to prioritize members based on risk-adjustment improvement potential Clinical integration – to ease physician burden and reveal potential coding gaps within the EHR

