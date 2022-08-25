Automated Hospital Bed Market is expected to display an steady growth by 2027|CAGR: ~5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Automated Hospital Bed Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic); By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others); Region/Country.

The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Automated Hospital Bed Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Automated Hospital Bed Market at the regional & country levels.

Market Overview

The Automated Hospital Bed Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. An automated hospital bed is specially innovated for hospitalized patients who require some health care services. Automated beds are adjustable heights for the entire bed such as patients can control their own movements and make themselves more comfortable. Moreover, the market for automated hospital beds is growing at a rapid rate owing to advances and breakthroughs in medical device technology coupled with expanding patient pool around the world due to a rising geriatric population, paralysis cases, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. For instance, according to the United Nations, the 60+ aged population was 962 million in 2017 which is more than twice what it was in 1980 at 382 million. The number of the elderly population is expected to double again by 2050 and reach nearly 2.1 billion worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 is a global pandemic that has accelerated the demand for automated hospital beds for aged people and patients with critical conditions. As the coronavirus cases increase, many countries face a critical shortage of beds in the hospitals. In addition, In the healthcare industry, the pandemic directly disturbed the manufacturing, demand, and supply chain worldwide. However, as governments across increase spending on healthcare infrastructure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for automated hospital beds rose substantially in the last two quarters of 2020 and is further expected to steady growth during the forecast period.

The global Automated Hospital Bed Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the automated hospital bed market is segmented into fully automatic and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic category is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence and admission of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, CVDs, and diabetes, globally. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, around 2.09 million cases of lung cancer, 2.09 million cases of breast cancer, and 1.80 million cases of colorectal cancer were reported globally. Therefore, such factors drive the market growth of automatic beds in hospitals and clinics.

Therefore, such factors drive the market growth of automatic beds in hospitals and clinics. Based on end-user, the automated hospital bed market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others. In 2020, the hospitals & clinics category dominated the market and is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increasing construction of hospitals, the rising number of patients in ICU, the availability of skilled professionals in the hospitals, surge in the cases of cardiovascular disease, and cancer surgeries are the major factors for the growth of this category during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, nearly half of adults in the U.S. have some type of CVD. By 2035, it is projected that more than 135 million adults or 45.1% of the U.S. population are projected to have some form of CVD.

Automated Hospital Bed Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market, the report provides a detailed analysis of major regions and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of America); Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World. In 2020, North America accounted for a significant market share. This is mainly due to the rising frequency and prevalence rate of chronic disorders that require longer hospital stays, as well as accidental instances, burn injuries, paralysis, and other bedridden illnesses. Furthermore, for instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), in the U.S., more than 37,000 people die in road accidents per year and around 2.35 million are injured or disabled.

The major players targeting the market include

Arjo AB

Hill-Rom Holings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

Invacare Corporation

Stryker Corporation

PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Bakare Beds Ltd.

Gendron Inc.

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Savion Industries Ltd.

LINET spol. s.r.o

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Automated Hospital Bed Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Automated Hospital Bed Market?

Which factors are influencing the Automated Hospital Bed Market over the forecast period?

What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the Automated Hospital Bed Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Automated Hospital Bed Market?

What are the demanding regions of the Automated Hospital Bed Market globally?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature.

