Automated Incubators and Storage Systems Increase Throughput and Sample Protection

The Thermo Scientific Cytomat 24 automated incubators and storage systems bring the latest incubation technology to large capacity microplate incubation applications, with excellent temperature uniformity and stability that ensure reproducibility for cell culture applications. The systems provide speedy delivery of microtiter plates through an advanced plate shuttle system to meet the needs of high-throughput laboratories and accelerate research. An LED touch screen is door mounted for easy accessibility and viewing. Convenient on-screen user prompts provide enhanced ease-of-use.

"As automated systems are adopted across a range of expanding applications, we continue to see new challenges arise, such as the need to minimize contamination risks in large capacity cell culture applications," said Hansjoerg Haas, senior director and general manager, lab automation, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Through a fully automated ContraCon decontamination routine, the Cytomat 24 automated incubators and storage systems simplify cleaning and disinfection, providing our customers with confidence in their sample integrity. Customers are always looking for opportunities to increase productivity in their processes while ensuring the quality of the samples and results. The Cytomat 24 automated incubators and storage systems reduce the mean plate access time to 15 seconds—allowing users to achieve their research goals in less time."

Users of the Cytomat 24 automated incubators and storage systems will benefit from:

Stable high relative humidity levels through an integrated humidity reservoir, preventing culture desiccation.

Alerts indicating when a water refill is required, avoiding the risk of an empty reservoir.

Reduced contamination through the ContraCon automated decontamination routine.

Speedy access to plates via a dedicated plate shuttle system design.

Enhanced ease-of-use through user prompts and alerts for parameter tracking.

An optional Hydra smart technology feature for precise humidity control.

To find out more about the Cytomat 24 automated incubators and storage systems, please visit thermofisher.com/Cytomat24.



About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

