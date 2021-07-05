Automated Industrial Quality Control Market Featuring ABB Ltd. and Carl Zeiss AG | Technavio

Request a free sample report including COVID-19 impact analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive industry, Metal industry, Electronics industry, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the growing importance of accuracy in QC processes. In addition, the large benefits of automated QC systems in automotive plants are anticipated to boost the growth of the automated industrial quality control (QC) market.

Compromised product qualities adversely affect the image of manufacturers. They severely affect business outcomes and could incur significant losses. Hence, manufacturers are employing multiple QC processes during manufacturing to increase the overall operational efficiency and enhance manufacturing standards. However, increasing complexities in the manufacturing sector is one of the major challenges associated with manual QC processes. Moreover, manual QC processes are time-consuming and expensive. This is increasing the adoption of automated industrial QC systems in the manufacturing sector. Automated industrial QC systems improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce production and support costs by lowering the levels of waste and rework. Thus, the increasing importance for accuracy in QC processes is expected to fuel the growth of the global automated industrial quality control (QC) market during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Companies:

ABB Ltd.

The company offers a comprehensive range of products such as Measurement Scanners, scanning measurements, sheet break detectors among others along with robot-based QC products such as IRB 140, IRB 2400, and IRB 7600 among others.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

The company offers a range of inspection and test systems such as Computerized Instrumentation, Custom Test Software, Custom Test Solutions, and Electrical Measurement Testing among others.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers a range of products such as virtual measuring rooms, ATOS ScanBox, and ATOS Triple Scan systems among others, through its subsidiary GOM GmbH.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company offers a line of QC systems for the pulp and paper, plastics, rubber, nonwoven, and aluminum sheet industries among others. Some of the offerings are QCS 4.0, Experion MX, MXProLine, and others.

IVISYS AB

The company offers an extensive range of products such as medical device QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, Implant Inspector), logistics (Tray Inspector, Logistics inspector, and Pallet Inspector), and automotive industry QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, and Optical Sorting Machine).

Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronics industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

