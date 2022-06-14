Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Size to Grow by USD 225.49 million | Growing Importance for Accuracy in QC Processes to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 14, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An automated industrial QC system makes use of machines to perform QC checks for industrial applications. These systems are more reliable and accurate compared with manual inspection solutions, owing to the implementation of high-end technologies.
The "Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market by End-user (automotive industry, metal industry, electronics industry, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automated industrial quality control (QC) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 225.49 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report
- Market Driver: The growing importance of accuracy in QC processes is driving the growth of the market. Industrial manufacturers are looking for opportunities to enhance their manufacturing standards and practices without impacting the cost of production. Automated industrial QC systems reduce production and support costs significantly by lowering the levels of waste and rework
- Market Challenge: High initial capital investment will challenge the automated industrial quality control market. To inspect the quality of industrial production, expensive scanners, cameras, conveyer belts, imaging sensors, and other mechanical tools are needed. These tools have high installation costs. They also need regular servicing, which requires frequent calibration of the equipment and, in turn, increases end-users' maintenance costs.
The automated industrial quality control (QC) market report is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, metal industry, electronics industry, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By end-user, the automotive industry will have significant market share growth. This growth is attributed to the fact that automated industrial QC helps automotive industry to gain a higher level of accuracy and streamlines manufacturing methods to support higher productivity.
Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key countries for the automated industrial quality control (QC) market in Europe.
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers a comprehensive range of products such as Measurement Scanners, scanning measurements, sheet break detectors, among others, along with robot-based QC products such as IRB 140, IRB 2400, and IRB 7600, among others.
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - The company offers a range of inspection and test systems such as Computerized Instrumentation, Custom Test Software, Custom Test Solutions, and Electrical Measurement Testing, among others.
- Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers a range of products such as virtual measuring rooms, ATOS ScanBox, and ATOS Triple Scan systems, among others, through its subsidiary GOM GmbH.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers a line of QC systems for the pulp and paper, plastics, rubber, nonwoven, and aluminum sheet industries, among others. Some of the offerings are QCS 4.0, Experion MX, MXProLine, and others.
- IVISYS AB - The company offers an extensive range of products such as medical device QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, Implant Inspector), logistics (Tray Inspector, Logistics inspector, and Pallet Inspector), and automotive industry QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, and Optical Sorting Machine).
Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 225.49 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.19
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS AB, Keyence Corp., MasterControl Inc., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., and Shelton Machines Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
