Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Size to Grow by USD 225.49 million | Growing Importance for Accuracy in QC Processes to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing importance of accuracy in QC processes is driving the growth of the market. Industrial manufacturers are looking for opportunities to enhance their manufacturing standards and practices without impacting the cost of production. Automated industrial QC systems reduce production and support costs significantly by lowering the levels of waste and rework

Market Challenge: High initial capital investment will challenge the automated industrial quality control market. To inspect the quality of industrial production, expensive scanners, cameras, conveyer belts, imaging sensors, and other mechanical tools are needed. These tools have high installation costs. They also need regular servicing, which requires frequent calibration of the equipment and, in turn, increases end-users' maintenance costs.

Market Segmentation

The automated industrial quality control (QC) market report is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, metal industry, electronics industry, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the automotive industry will have significant market share growth. This growth is attributed to the fact that automated industrial QC helps automotive industry to gain a higher level of accuracy and streamlines manufacturing methods to support higher productivity.

Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key countries for the automated industrial quality control (QC) market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a comprehensive range of products such as Measurement Scanners, scanning measurements, sheet break detectors, among others, along with robot-based QC products such as IRB 140, IRB 2400, and IRB 7600, among others.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - The company offers a range of inspection and test systems such as Computerized Instrumentation, Custom Test Software, Custom Test Solutions, and Electrical Measurement Testing, among others.

Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers a range of products such as virtual measuring rooms, ATOS ScanBox, and ATOS Triple Scan systems, among others, through its subsidiary GOM GmbH.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers a line of QC systems for the pulp and paper, plastics, rubber, nonwoven, and aluminum sheet industries, among others. Some of the offerings are QCS 4.0, Experion MX, MXProLine, and others.

IVISYS AB - The company offers an extensive range of products such as medical device QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, Implant Inspector), logistics (Tray Inspector, Logistics inspector, and Pallet Inspector), and automotive industry QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, and Optical Sorting Machine).

The company offers an extensive range of products such as medical device QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, Implant Inspector), logistics (Tray Inspector, Logistics inspector, and Pallet Inspector), and automotive industry QA/QC systems (Shape Inspector, and Optical Sorting Machine).

Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 225.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.19 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS AB, Keyence Corp., MasterControl Inc., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., and Shelton Machines Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Electrical components and equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Metal industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Metal industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Metal industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Electronics industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Electronics industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Electronics industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Solution

6.3 Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Hardware and software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenerio

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Exhibit 59: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 63: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 IVISYS AB

Exhibit 72: IVISYS AB - Overview



Exhibit 73: IVISYS AB - Product and service



Exhibit 74: IVISYS AB - Key offerings

11.8 Keyence Corp.

Exhibit 75: Keyence Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Keyence Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Keyence Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 MasterControl Inc.

Exhibit 78: MasterControl Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: MasterControl Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: MasterControl Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Renishaw Plc

Exhibit 81: Renishaw Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Renishaw Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Renishaw Plc - Key news



Exhibit 84: Renishaw Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Renishaw Plc - Segment focus

11.11 RNA Automation Ltd.

Exhibit 86: RNA Automation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: RNA Automation Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: RNA Automation Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Shelton Machines Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Shelton Machines Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Shelton Machines Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Shelton Machines Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

