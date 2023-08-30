Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market to grow by USD 242.06 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing need to maintain certification standards drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated industrial quality control (QC) market size is forecast to increase by USD 242.06 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing need to maintain certification standards is notably driving the market growth. The overall profitability of any business hinges significantly on the collective performance of all stakeholders within the supply chain. A substantial number of end-users prioritize equipment that prioritizes reduced maintenance expenses and heightened safety protocols. Manufacturers of industrial goods must adhere to certification standards to cater to the growing requisites of end-users and regulatory entities. Numerous regulatory organizations and associations are endowing product standards with accreditation. Notably, the Council of Canadian Quality Assurance Standards administers multiple accreditation initiatives encompassing calibration, testing, laboratory best practices, and inspection bodies to augment the overall manufacturing trajectory. Precision in dimensions holds paramount importance in the product development cycle. Progress in upholding production standards throughout manufacturing processes is spurring the demand for automated industrial quality control systems, thus propelling market expansion throughout the forecast period. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS, Keyence Corp., MasterControl Solutions Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NANOTRONICS IMAGING INC., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Shelton Machines Ltd.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, metal industry, electronics industry, and others), solution (hardware, software, and service), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive industry segment is expected to account for a significant share of the automated industrial QC market growth during the forecast period. Automotive assembly lines employ automated industrial quality control systems to enhance the efficiency of assembly and material handling machinery, conveyor systems, industrial robots, and welding equipment. This integration facilitates enhanced precision within conventional manufacturing procedures. The expansion of this sector is propelled by the escalating populace and increasing disposable income in developing nations, which is anticipated to bolster production capacities in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the surging prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the global automotive market, coupled with the demand for exceedingly efficient and performance-oriented vehicles, is projected to steer the advancement of this segment during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Significant Trends - The reshoring of the manufacturing industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Major Challenge - The lack of effective interoperability is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automated industrial quality control (QC) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automated industrial quality control (QC) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the automated industrial quality control (QC) industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automated industrial quality control (QC) market companies

Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 242.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS, Keyence Corp., MasterControl Solutions Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NANOTRONICS IMAGING INC., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Shelton Machines Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

