Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market to Cross $4 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market value is expected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising investments in data center upgrades and expansion by global cloud players will drive the market growth over the forecast timespan.

The AIM Solutions Market revenue is set to achieve over 13% CAGR up to 2025, driven by growing establishment of hyperscale and mega data centers.

Growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in data centers and the need to manage different IT operations are accelerating the AIM solutions market growth. Cloud computing offers several benefits such as automatic software updates, increased collaborations, and high competitiveness. The technology ensures efficient management of complex environments and aids flexible and fast service delivery. Additionally, cloud infrastructure automation tools aid in speeding the organizational processes, mainly for mission-critical innovations and applications.

Some major findings of the automated infrastructure management solutions market report include:

The construction of new projects and facilities will modernize and transform the IT infrastructure framework to highly automated facilities. Companies are shifting toward advanced infrastructure management solutions for effective working and operation of the equipment.

In February 2019 , Google announced its plan to invest USD 13 billion on the construction of data centers in the U.S.

, Google announced its plan to invest on the construction of data centers in the U.S. Moreover, the rising data traffic and the need for efficient systems for managing massive data are encouraging companies to transform their conventional systems with digital and modernized solutions.

Key players operating in the AIM solutions market include Anixter International, Fiber Mountain, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, CommScope, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., CA Technologies, Ivanti, Microsoft Corporation, Panduit Corporation, and TE Connectivity.

Players are introducing differentiated and advanced solutions to remain competitive in the market.

The growing demand for these solutions in various industrial sectors is encouraging organizations to expand globally and focus on product development and digital advancement.

Device discovery solutions are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast timespan. These solutions help in detecting the insertion and removal of patch chords and providing information regarding connected devices and their statuses in the IT infrastructure. The software helps in storing and collecting the cabling connectivity information and connecting it to other sources through Application Program Interfaces (APIs). It also provides the capability to discover network devices and locate their exact position within the facilities. These features are offering several added benefits to data center operators, driving the market demand.

Growing demand for data center solutions for the management of energy production, oil & gas, and petroleum seismic processing data is driving the AIM solutions market. Reliable software applications are adopted to support multi-terabyte data volumes generated while performing critical activities such as well-path planning, seismic interpretation, and unconventional system engineering. The rise in demand for data processing, high-performance computing, back-up, and data transfer is encouraging industries to adopt automated management solutions.

The Asia Pacific automated infrastructure management solutions market will witness a high demand over the coming years owing to increasing penetration of IT and telecom companies and a rise in the construction of data center facilities in the region. Companies are adopting these solutions to manage and facilitate efficient work operations of data centers. Increasing issues in manual handling and document management of cabling networks are encouraging the data center deployers to shift toward automated solutions. Moreover, the rapid development of export activities and the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India is contributing to the automation of data center facilities.

