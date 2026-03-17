Automated Intervention Shows Significant Increase in Smoking Cessation Behavior

Scalable intervention, which showed improved behavior among mothers. could lead to tens of thousands of smokers being able to quit and reduce secondhand smoke exposure for children

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) found that a new automated tobacco treatment system integrated into routine pediatric care helped drive a 3.9% absolute increase in smoking cessation among mothers – a population-level impact that could translate to tens of thousands of parents quitting each year and protect hundreds of thousands of children from harmful secondhand smoke exposure. The study, published today in Pediatrics, demonstrates how technology can scale preventive interventions without adding burden to clinical staff.

A new automated tobacco treatment system integrated into routine pediatric care helped drive a 3.9% absolute increase in smoking cessation among mothers.

More than 40% of children in the U.S. are exposed to secondhand smoke, increasing their risk of respiratory infections, asthma flare-ups and premature death. Parents who quit smoking not only increase their own life expectancy but also decrease the likelihood of their children becoming smokers later in life.

While some parents who smoke may not have their own primary care health physician, they will seek primary care for their children multiple times a year. Researchers have been working implementing the Clinical Effort Against Secondhand Smoke Exposure (CEASE) intervention to address parental smoking by providing routine access to cessation resources during pediatric primary care visits.

"We've created a system that removes the traditional barriers, such as provider time, prescribing challenges, and workflow burden," said lead study author Brian Jenssen, MD, MSHP, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and a pediatrician at CHOP. "By automating the screening, motivation, and connection to evidence-based treatment, we're reaching parents at scale during a moment when they're already focused on their child's health."

"Millions of parents who smoke attend pediatric visits annually, so even a small but noticeable decrease in smoking cessation can translate to tens of thousands of additional individuals who quit each year, which protects hundreds of thousands of children from secondhand smoke exposure," said co-senior study author Alexander Fiks, MD, a pediatrician and the Director of Clinical Futures and the Possibilities Project: Innovation in Pediatric Primary Care at CHOP.

Building upon findings from a prior study, researchers conducted a retrospective study of parents whose children received care across 12 pediatric practices in a cluster-randomized trial between June 2021 and August 2024. An automated EHR-linked parent tobacco treatment system was implemented at six practices, while the other six only implemented screenings with no follow up. This study analyzed self-reported smoking cessation rates among parents who reported smoking during the study period.

This analysis included all parents who completed questionnaires during routine care, excluding parents enrolled in the trial. The team analyzed self-reported cessation rates among parents who reported smoking during the study period.

With data from more than 55,000 parents analyzed, the study found that cessation rates were 3.9% higher for those receiving care with the system compared with those who did not receive the prompts and connections to evidence-based treatments. This increase in cessation behavior was only observed in mothers who participated. Among fathers who smoked, there was no difference in smoking cessation rates. Overall, the system required no additional training for clinical staff and was implemented within existing EHR workflows, making it readily scalable to other pediatric health systems.

"Millions of parents who smoke attend pediatric visits annually, so even a small but noticeable decrease in smoking cessation can translate to tens of thousands of additional individuals who quit each year, which protects hundreds of thousands of children from secondhand smoke exposure," Fiks said.

This study was supported by National Institutes of Health grant R01-CA245145.

Jenssen et al, "An EHR-based tobacco treatment system for parents in pediatric primary care." Pediatrics. Online March 17, 2026. DOI: 10.1542/peds.2025-073934.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Ben Leach

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia