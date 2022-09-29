Automated Liquid Handlers Market to record USD 242.84 Mn growth -- Driven by increasing investments in drug discovery

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automated Liquid Handlers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automated liquid handlers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 242.84 million. Technavio has considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by increasing investments in drug discovery. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increased demand for personalized medicine are compelling pharmaceutical companies to increase their efforts in R&D. Also, governments in several developed and developing countries have been supporting drug discovery and development research over recent years. As a result of these factors, there has been an increase in the spending on R&D for the development of new drugs. Drug research requires automated liquid handlers, particularly for screening molecules. Automated liquid handlers streamline screening procedures and boost throughput, consistency, and reliability while eliminating human mistakes. Thus, with increasing investments in drug discovery, the demand for automated liquid handlers will increase during the forecast period.

In addition, rapid growth in several clinical and pre-clinical studies will further drive the growth of the market. However, the limited number of trained staff will challenge market growth.

Company Profiles

The automated liquid handlers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Formulatrix Inc., Gilson Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hudson Robotics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Synchron Lab Automation, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by End-user

By end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, clinical and reference laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the key end-user in the market. The emergence of several new pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In addition, increasing investments in R&D, particularly in techniques such as genetic sequencing will further drive the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. 36% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased investments in the biomedical and life sciences industry by governments are driving the growth of the automated liquid handlers market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers an automated liquid handling platform that automates sample preparation for screening applications such as compound management, cell-based assays, and biochemical assays.

The company offers an automated liquid handling platform that automates sample preparation for screening applications such as compound management, cell-based assays, and biochemical assays. Aurora Biomed Inc.: The company operates in various category products such as COVID-19 solutions, liquid handling equipment, elemental analysis solutions, ion channel technologies, and the application sector.

The company operates in various category products such as COVID-19 solutions, liquid handling equipment, elemental analysis solutions, ion channel technologies, and the application sector. Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers Kiestra InoqulA. It is a comprehensive automated solution for sample processing and delivers workflow efficiency with continuous loading of samples to process liquid and non-liquid samples using barcoded plates.

The company offers Kiestra InoqulA. It is a comprehensive automated solution for sample processing and delivers workflow efficiency with continuous loading of samples to process liquid and non-liquid samples using barcoded plates. Danaher Corp.: The company offers biomek 4000 automated liquid handler system ideal for smaller laboratories which helps in standardizing daily pipetting routines, maintaining sample quality, and generating reliable and repeatable results.

The company offers biomek 4000 automated liquid handler system ideal for smaller laboratories which helps in standardizing daily pipetting routines, maintaining sample quality, and generating reliable and repeatable results. Formulatrix Inc.: The company offers MANTIS automated liquid handler system designed with an affordable solution to quickly increase the reproducibility and quality of research as well as increase the efficiency of the laboratory helpful in the application of assay development and design of experiments.

