Automated Liquid Handling Industry Report 2023-2035: Patent Surge Reflects Thriving Innovation

The "Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Distribution by Pipetting Technology, Washing Technology, Modality, Type of Instrument, Application, End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of automated liquid handling systems is estimated to be around USD 2.82 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7.4%, during the forecast period, 2023-2035.

The life science industry relies on advanced technologies to drive innovation, particularly in the field of biopharmaceuticals. Labs worldwide are meeting the demand for complex biopharmaceuticals with analytical and product development solutions. To ensure accurate results, control over variables is crucial at every step of the lab process. Liquid handling, the transfer of liquids for testing, is a vital bioprocessing step. Traditional manual methods come with error risks and lack flexibility due to high human resource costs.

Various environmental and process factors can impact liquid handling and compromise solution integrity. Thus, maintaining asepsis during liquid handling is essential. Automated liquid handlers have emerged as a solution to address these challenges, offering precision and overcoming manual handling issues. These systems find applications in clinical research labs and universities, accurately dispensing tiny liquid volumes. With growing interest in technological advancements, the automated liquid handling market is expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future potential of the liquid handling automation systems market, over the forecast period. It highlights the efforts of various stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the process equipment industry. Key takeaways of the automated liquid handling systems market are briefly discussed below.

Benefits and Growing Demand for Lab Automation

Lab automation refers to the use of any equipment or device to execute tasks in the lab with little or no hands-on engagement from professionals. It is one of the rapidly emerging concepts that involves integration of automated technologies into laboratories to enhance operations, such as pipetting and data analysis, that are involved in various day-to-day laboratory practices. Lab automation devices, such as automated liquid handling instruments offer several advantages, including ease of sample preparation, enhanced accuracy and reproducibility, and minimal requirement of manual labor.

Benefits and Growing Demand for Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Automated liquid handling instruments are used for dispensing and sampling liquids in tubes or wells. Automated liquid handling has improved laboratory processes, including next generation sequencing workflow by increasing sample preparation throughput, reliability, and quality, thereby improving the overall sequencing outcomes. Primarily, there are two types of liquid handling automation systems - automated pipetting systems and automated microplate washers; both types of equipment offer accurate sample preparation for various bioassays, high-throughput screening and sequencing (HTC), next generation sequencing, liquid or powder weighing and storage of large samples. Since the guidelines for pharmaceutical liquid handling are constantly evolving, the need for liquid handling automation systems is also growing. Further, the ability of automated liquid handling systems to handle small amounts of liquid more efficiently and the growing demand for miniaturization are likely to be the key growth drivers in the automated liquid handling industry.

Current Market Landscape of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems

The automated liquid handling systems market is one of the most promising sectors within the healthcare industry. Currently, more than 130 automated liquid handler developers claim to provide over 150 automated pipetting systems and over 105 automated microplate washers. Notably, around 30% of such automated pipetting systems are based on air displacement technology, which enables dispensing small volumes of aqueous and non-viscous liquids in laboratories with high accuracy. One such automated liquid handling platform, based on air displacement technology, was launched by the UK based SPT Labtech at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2022 International Conference and Expo in February 2022. The firefly system has been specifically built for next generation sequencing library preparation. Another automated liquid handler, Biomek NGeniusS, developed by Beckman Coulter for NGS library preparation was launched at the same expo.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Size

Driven by enhanced productivity and improved timelines, lucrative opportunities are expected to emerge for players providing automated liquid handling systems, including automated pipetting systems and microplate washers. The global automated liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, with a CAGR of around 7.4%, during the forecast period 2023-2035. In terms of pipetting technology, the piston / positive displacement technology is likely to be adopted across majority of the automated pipette systems as positive-displacement pipettes boost precision and reproducibility by bringing the liquid into direct contact with the piston built into the capillary.

North America Holds the Largest Share of the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market

In terms of geography, North America captures the largest market share (>40%) in 2023, as anticipated in the market report. This can be attributed to the fact that approximately 1/3rd of life science research is conducted in the US and Canada, along with steady flow of investments for developed infrastructure. Further, these countries have supported numerous lab automation-related efforts. Unlike the developing countries, North America has higher rate of adoption for lab automation technologies. Based on the above mentioned factors, the market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period. However, the automated liquid handling technology market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Key Trends Analysis: Partnerships, Collaborations and Patents in the Automated Liquid Handling System Market

In recent years, several partnerships have been inked by the stakeholders in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their capabilities and product portfolio to meet the growing demand for automated liquid handling systems. Acquisitions, product distribution agreements and product commercialization agreements are the most common types of partnerships inked by stakeholders in the automated liquid handling systems industry. Recently, in November 2022, US-based Hamilton Robotics acquired BioFluidiX to enhance its product portfolio. The former company already has a portfolio of automated liquid handling workstations and this acquisition provides Hamilton Robotics with the patented liquid handling technology that can be used for managing small volume ranges in nanoliter and picoliters.

About 500 patents focused on automated liquid handling systems have been granted / filed in the past six years, indicating the substantial efforts made by researchers engaged in this industry. Primarily, most of the patents have been filed to advance research on various components of automated liquid handling systems, such as devices, dispensers, robots and well plates.

Automated Pipetting Systems are Evolving to Meet the Growing Demand

Automated pipetting systems capture the largest share in the automated liquid handling systems market. It is interesting to highlight that, in 2022, SPT Labtech launched a compact, 4-in-1 automated liquid handling system, apricot DC1. This product has streamlined and automated the regular manual pipetting activities, including mixing, pooling, aliquoting, and preparing liquids for serial dilution. Further, Bio Molecular Systems launched Myra, the first liquid handling system with an integrated camera, ensuring precision in sampling systems. Such technological developments are likely to continue to support the market growth.

Centrifugal Force Technology will Continue to Dominate the Automated Microplate Washer Market

Automated liquid handling systems have seen increased adoption not only across the pharma and biotech laboratories, but also across academic research laboratories. Centrifugal force technology is anticipated to capture the largest share of the automated microplate washers market, as it reduces the possibility of carryover and cross contamination by removing liquids from well plates in seconds. Examples of the companies, actively using this technology in their automated microplate washers include (in alphabetical order) BIOBASE, BlueCatBio, Cytena and Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences.

Key Companies in the Automated Liquid Handling Technology Market

Examples of the key players in this industry providing automated pipetting systems or microplate washers (the complete list of players is available in the full report) include (in alphabetic order) Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Eppendorf, Hamilton Robotics, MyGenostics, Tecan and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Scope of the Report

One of the primary objectives of the market report was to assess the present opportunities and potential future growth within the automated liquid handling systems market in the years ahead. The informed estimations regarding the market's trajectory in the medium to long term, spanning the forecast period from 2023 to 2035, were presented.

The projections for each year were meticulously categorized based on pertinent factors, including pipetting technology (contact technology, air displacement technology, piston/positive displacement technology, acoustic technology, and free-jet technology), washing technology (ultrasonic technology, acoustic technology, and centrifugal technology), modality (fixed tips, disposable tips), instrument type (standalone, individual benchtop workstation, multi-instrument systems, and others), application (serial dilution, plate replication, PCR/qPCR setup, plate reformatting, high-throughput screening, whole-genome amplification, cell culture, cell-based assays, bead washing, and other applications), end user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and other end users), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America).

To accommodate forthcoming uncertainties associated with pivotal factors and to enhance the robustness of the model, three distinct market forecast scenarios were presented: conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios. These scenarios portray diverse trajectories for the industry's progression.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.3. Manual versus Automated Liquid Handling

3.4. Automated Pipetting Systems

3.5. Automated Microplate Washers

3.6. Applications of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.7. Challenges in Adoption of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

3.8. Future Perspectives



4. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Automated Pipetting Systems: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Automated Pipetting System Providers Landscape



5. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Pipetting System Providers



6. AUTOMATED PIPETTING SYSTEM PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

6.3. Eppendorf

6.4. Hamilton Robotics

6.5. MyGenostics



7. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Automated Microplate Washers: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Automated Microplate Washer Providers Landscape



8. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Automated Microplate Washer Providers



9. AUTOMATED MICROPLATE WASHER PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Agilent Technologies

9.3. Tecan

9.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Partnerships and Collaborations



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Analysis

11.4. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis

11.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market, 2023-2035

Liquid Handling System



13. SWOT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems: SWOT Analysis

13.3. Comparison of SWOT Factors

13.4. Concluding Remarks



14. CONCLUDING REMARKS



15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

