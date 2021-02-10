Automated Logic and Valencia College Collaborate to Develop the Next Generation of Energy Management Professionals

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb.10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help address the shortage of qualified field technicians and engineers in the building automation and controls industry, Automated Logic has collaborated with Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, to develop a hands-on degree program that prepares students for a career in energy management and controls. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"We are proud to collaborate with Valencia College on the new Energy Management and Control (EMCT) program," said Mead Rusert, president, Automated Logic. "The program will build a much-needed pipeline of field technicians and engineers for the building automation and controls industry. Our Automated Logic field offices often have difficulty finding qualified talent, and this is a first step at helping to build the pipeline in Florida. The next step is to scale the EMCT program by working with colleges in other locations as well, so that we can build a robust talent pipeline of building automation technicians across the country."

Automated Logic's support comes in the form of a grant, which will be used to develop the standard EMCT Associate of Science Guidebook for Valencia and any other college that may wish to deploy a similar program. In addition, the funds will cover a lab supervisor for the classroom, four years of scholarships for students, paid internships at the Automated Logic Orlando branch, and mentoring.

"I am absolutely blown away by Automated Logic's generous support of Valencia College's EMCT Associate in Science Degree Program," said Dr. Deb Hall, Valencia College's Energy Management and Controls Technology Program Chair. "Automated Logic's exceptional donation will provide our EMCT students with an even more effective, learning-centered lab classroom environment. Their magnanimous scholarship funding will assist Valencia College in further diversifying our student population and will open the door for students to exciting career possibilities in building automation that previously would have been inconceivable.

"Automated Logic has also demonstrated a serious commitment to the professional development of our students by including paid internships and mentorships to encourage our students to finish their degrees strong and become even more marketable as building automation system technicians after graduation. I am most grateful for Automated Logic's recognition of and contributions to Valencia College's EMCT Associate in Science Degree Program and our amazing students!"

For more information on Automated Logic, please visit www.automatedlogic.com. If you would like to see a demo of the WebCTRL® building automation system, please contact your local Automated Logic dealer.

About Automated Logic Corporation

Automated Logic Corporation provides innovative building-management solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainable building operation while ensuring comfort. Its intuitive products control and monitor building functions such as heating, air conditioning and lighting for commercial office, education, health care, government and data center markets through a global network of independent dealers and North American branch offices. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit www.automatedlogic.com or follow @AutomatedLogic on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Automated Logic

Related Links

https://www.automatedlogic.com/

