Automated Logic Completes Acquisition of CCG Automation, Expanding Presence in Ohio

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Logic Contracting Services, Inc. (ALCS), a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions and a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of CCG Automation, Inc. (CCG), a leading provider of building automation solutions headquartered in Richfield, Ohio.

"This acquisition is a strategic step towards bolstering our footprint in Ohio," said Andy Bierer, President, ALCS. "CCG has been a nationally recognized leader in energy services and building automation for 28 years. We look forward to adding their expertise and legacy to Automated Logic as we continue to expand our ability to deliver integrated, intelligent building solutions in high-growth sectors across the country."

CCG Automation, Inc. designs, installs and services building automation systems for complex facilities across healthcare, education, government, commercial real estate and manufacturing. The company's employees deliver advanced building automation and control solutions, retrofit upgrades and multi-year service contracts that help customers optimize energy performance and operational resilience.

"Joining Automated Logic at this time is an exciting milestone for our team," said Brian Wagner, President and Founder, CCG Automation, Inc. "Automated Logic has 50 years of leadership in intelligent building technologies and shares our commitment to innovation and quality. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers."

CCG employees will remain in place, continuing to serve customers in the Cleveland, Ohio market alongside our existing ALC Cleveland employees. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

