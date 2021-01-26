Automated Logic Launches WebCTRL® v8 Software; Expands Commitment to Open Standards

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Logic is proud to release their latest software for the WebCTRL® building automation system, which includes support for the latest open standards for building automation and control systems, as well as new commissioning and data visualization tools. These enhancements help building owners future-proof their building automation and control networks for accessibility, interoperability and security, and also help building operators keep occupants comfortable while maximizing energy efficiency. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"Supporting open standards is a key element of Automated Logic's strategy to lead the future of building automation," said Mead Rusert, president, Automated Logic. "We continue to advance our open architecture so that we are positioned to offer the most scalable, interoperable and secure building automation solutions in the industry, whether those solutions are hosted on-site or in the Cloud."

Highlights of the latest WebCTRL 8 software include:

Support for Open Standards

BACnet protocol revision 19 and BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) – The latest BACnet protocols are now implemented in the WebCTRL software. The BACnet protocol helps ensure interoperability with other vendors' products; BACnet/SC provides a security framework for building automation systems, using standard internet protocols and widely used security conventions. WebCTRL will support BACnet/SC compatible control hardware as it becomes available.

– The latest BACnet protocols are now implemented in the WebCTRL software. The BACnet protocol helps ensure interoperability with other vendors' products; BACnet/SC provides a security framework for building automation systems, using standard internet protocols and widely used security conventions. WebCTRL will support BACnet/SC compatible control hardware as it becomes available. IPv6 Ready – Support for the latest industry-standard Internet Protocol (IPv6), is now implemented in our WebCTRL software.

Support for the latest industry-standard Internet Protocol (IPv6), is now implemented in our WebCTRL software. Haystack Compatible Semantic Tagging – Project Haystack is an open source initiative that provides standard naming conventions for data generated by smart devices in applications such as automation, control, HVAC, energy, and lighting. Building owners and consultants can specify Haystack conventions in building automation systems for cost-effective analysis and management of data, both now and in the future.

– is an open source initiative that provides standard naming conventions for data generated by smart devices in applications such as automation, control, HVAC, energy, and lighting. Building owners and consultants can specify Haystack conventions in building automation systems for cost-effective analysis and management of data, both now and in the future. Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG) Floorplans – SVG is an open standard for vector-based graphics on the web, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium to support interactivity and animation. The WebCTRL floorplan graphics now fully support the SVG format, dynamically resizing to match the resolution of the user's monitor and allowing users to scale them up and down without losing image quality.

Commissioning and Data Visualization Tools:

ACxelerate™ VAV Auto-Commissioning (ACx) – ACx automates the commissioning of single-duct, dual duct and fan-powered (series and parallel) VAV terminal unit dampers and reheat valves. The tool, which is used by Automated Logic Dealers and Commissioning Agents, includes intuitive health reports to show building owners and facilities staff that their VAV systems are operating as designed.

– ACx automates the commissioning of single-duct, dual duct and fan-powered (series and parallel) VAV terminal unit dampers and reheat valves. The tool, which is used by Automated Logic Dealers and Commissioning Agents, includes intuitive health reports to show building owners and facilities staff that their VAV systems are operating as designed. Custom Reporting Enhancements – Building operators can now easily sort, search and link to building data within reports.

In addition to the above features, WebCTRL 8 also includes security enhancements in support of our ongoing commitment to customer security.

For more information on the WebCTRL building automation system, please visit www.automatedlogic.com. If you would like to see a demo of the WebCTRL system or the new WebCTRL 8 features, please contact your local Automated Logic dealer.

About Automated Logic Corporation

Automated Logic Corporation provides innovative building-management solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainable building operation while ensuring comfort. Its intuitive products control and monitor building functions such as heating, air conditioning and lighting for commercial office, education, health care, government and data center markets through a global network of independent dealers and North American branch offices. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit www.automatedlogic.com or follow @AutomatedLogic on LinkedIn.

