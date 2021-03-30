Automated Marking Welcomes Vice President of Sales and Service Wilfred Allen to Focus on Accelerating Growth and Expansion

ARMONK, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Marking Incorporated (AMI), a leading manufacturer and distributor of marking and coding equipment is pleased to announce that industry veteran Wilfred (Bill) Allen has joined their leadership team, to play a significant role in accelerating the company's aggressive growth plans.

AMI, headquartered in Westchester County, NY, has been a leader in the marking and coding industry, perhaps most well-known as being the exclusive North American distributor of a line of unique handheld coding devices. The company's roots are in manufacturing dating back to 1903 as a rubber stamp and engraving company. In its current form AMI has been serving clients large and small with both handheld and inline marking, coding equipment, specialized aftermarket inks and related products for over 41 years.

"Bringing Bill aboard is a strong signal of more developments to come for AMI," shared Jeff Mear, CFO of the family-owned and managed business. "Bill brings with him decades of experience, and a deep background in all levels and aspects of the marking and coding industry. We are very pleased to have him on the team."

Over a career that spans more than thirty-years, Mr. Allen has been a leader in the Coding, Packaging, and Commercial Printing space, with experience in the areas of service, technical support and training, as well as significant experience in sales leadership.

"Bill will be tasked with building-out our field service and support teams, and enlarging our sales capabilities, as we continue to expand our proprietary offerings. Bill has already proven to be a key acquisition, and we look forward to his role being a transformative one for Automated Marking," expanded Julian Mear, Automated Marking's CEO.

"I couldn't be more excited about the potential that I've walked into here at AMI," shared Mr. Allen. "There is a deeply experienced leadership team in place, with a vision for improving customer experiences, improving service and overall - improving plant productivity for our customers," Allen says of his new environment. "AMI already has some killer-app technology in place, and we're on the verge of launching some innovative new offerings, that will catapult our capabilities to the very top of the industry."

"We've built this business over many years, by being relentlessly focused on exceeding our customers' expectations. We believe in selling the highest quality products, leveraging and understanding our clients' workflows and environments, and delivering top quality service throughout the customer lifecycle," says Stephanie Mear, AMI's Chief Operating Officer.

"Bill's background in training and service in addition to sales means he understands our customers pain-points, and is always solution and value oriented," continued Stephanie Mear, speaking about Mr. Allen's appointment. "This is a very important position in our organization, and I am confident that Bill is exactly the right person to fill this pivotal role."

ABOUT AMI: Automated Marking Incorporated has been an international leader since 1903, in the development, sales, service and support of high-quality product identification, systems automation equipment, hardware, software and consumables for marking, coding, and commercial printing applications. AMI's core capabilities including full-lifecycle support for Thermal Inkjet Printers (TIJ), Continuous Inkjet printers (CIJ), Laser Marking Systems, Thermal Transfer Overprinters (TTO), Piezo Hi -Rez, Case Coding, Form Fill and Seal, Print and Apply Labeling (LPA), Commercial Graphics and Addressing, and Code Assurance.

