Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC to Grow by USD 3.02 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rapid Automation and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEWYORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of5.8%during the forecast period. Rapid automation of processing plants is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of industry 4.0. However, complexity in usage of automated material handling equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Group, FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Wipro Ltd..

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3018.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC Key companies profiled Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Group, FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

The current industrial landscape is experiencing a significant shift towards automation, often referred to as Industry 4.0. This trend involves the integration of cyber-physical systems, IoT, and cloud computing in manufacturing and labor-intensive processes. Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) plays a crucial role in this revolution, enabling minimal human intervention in material processing. Industry 4.0 compliant factories incorporate integrated systems, which unify various machines, devices, and sensors through the Internet. This interconnected equipment provides valuable data for system integrators to monitor and analyze, resulting in a comprehensive process visualization. Automation is essential for integrating systems in manufacturing facilities, reducing operational costs, and increasing revenue. For instance, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) data is stored on the cloud for instant analysis, predictive analytics, and minimizing breakdowns. As more companies adopt Industry 4.0, the demand for AMHE is expected to rise, driven by cost savings and improved efficiency. The market growth is further fueled by the integration of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT in material handling processes. In conclusion, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, cost savings, and technological advancements are the primary factors driving the growth of the AMHE market during the forecast period.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market is experiencing significant trends in technology. Current sources like generators and alternators are being replaced with semiconductor devices, including transistors and photodiodes, for improved efficiency and energy savings. Heat dissipation and magnetic field or electric field control are essential functions in AMHE, requiring circuit elements to handle high loads and current flow. Signal amplification often requires an external power source and voltage regulation to ensure proper function. Differences between various components, such as IC chips, capacitors (ceramic, aluminum, tantalum), and voltage filtering, are crucial for energy consumption and electromagnetic interference reduction in electronic products. The global shortage of miniature and high-capacity components, as well as high-voltage components, poses challenges for manufacturing. Automotive electronics and electric vehicles are major consumers of AMHE, driving innovation and demand for advanced technology.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) has become a common sight in large factories and warehouses. However, the inflexibility and high costs associated with upgrading or replacing these systems are deterring some businesses from adopting them. The time-consuming and expensive process of upgrading AMHE, which involves replacing various parts and levels of information networks, can hinder productivity and limit the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Medium-sized enterprises, in particular, may find it challenging to justify the capital expenditure required for upgrading their AMHE. Additionally, the risk of system downtime due to a single part malfunction can make buyers consider alternative material handling solutions. These factors are likely to impede the growth of the AMHE market during the forecast period.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market refers to the industry that produces and supplies equipment used for moving, sorting, and storing materials without human intervention. AMHE includes conveyor systems, robotic arms, and automated guided vehicles. One challenge in this market is the increasing use of electrical energy for power and signal amplification in AMHE. This requires efficient energy consumption in manufacturing, especially for miniature components in electronic products. Another challenge is the global shortage of high-capacity and high-voltage components, such as IC chips, capacitors, and voltage regulators. Proper voltage filtering, noise filtering, and electromagnetic interference mitigation are essential to ensure reliable power delivery and absorption in AMHE. In industries like automotive electronics and electric vehicles, AMHE plays a crucial role in power sources and circuit components, including power delivery, power absorption, and energy sources like batteries.

1.1 Conveyor systems (CS)- Conveyor systems (CS) are essential for moving materials efficiently in various industries, including manufacturing, e-commerce, automotive, and airports. CS are operated using hydraulic, mechanical, or fully automated machines. These systems connect different points in the process, such as loading docks, manufacturing floors, and storage systems like automated storage/retrieval systems (AS/RS). In APAC, the demand for conveyor systems (CS) is growing due to their use in airport baggage handling and the expansion of the manufacturing, e-commerce, and automotive sectors. China, India, and Japan are key contributors to this growth, with a large number of airports and increasing air travel passengers. In the healthcare sector, drug manufacturers are adopting automated material handling equipment (AMHE), including conveyor systems (CS), to enhance packaging efficiency. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the conveyor systems (CS) market in APAC during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market encompasses technologies and systems designed to automate the movement, sorting, and storage of materials in industries. Electronics engineering plays a crucial role in the development of AMHE, with the use of various circuit components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and active and passive components. Power sources like generators and alternators, as well as voltage and current sources, are essential for power delivery and absorption in AMHE. Semiconductor devices, including transistors and photodiodes, are commonly used for amplification and control functions. Heat dissipation and management of magnetic and electric fields are also important considerations in the design of AMHE. Circuit elements and loads function to regulate current flow and convert energy sources into usable power for the equipment. Overall, the AMHE market relies on a complex interplay of electrical and electronic components and systems to optimize material handling processes.

Market Research Overview

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market encompasses technology that utilizes electronics engineering to automate the handling of materials. The core of AMHE relies on various circuit components, including resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and active components. Power sources such as voltage sources, current sources, generators, and alternators, as well as energy sources like batteries, fuel cells, and solar panels, play a crucial role in power delivery and absorption. Semiconductor devices like transistors and photodiodes are essential active components in AMHE, enabling functions like current flow, amplification, and voltage regulation. Heat dissipation and magnetic or electric fields are also significant factors, with cooling systems and shielding used to manage temperature and electromagnetic interference. AMHE caters to diverse industries, including automotive electronics and electric vehicles, as well as consumer electronics. Manufacturing these systems requires a global supply of miniature and high-capacity components, including IC chips, ceramic capacitors, aluminum capacitors, and tantalum capacitors. The market faces challenges such as energy consumption, global shortages, and the need for voltage filtering, noise filtering, and current regulation.

