Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC to grow by USD 3.92 billion | Driven by rapid automation of processing plants | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Group

Honeywell International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex AG

KION GROUP AG

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Toyota Industries Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

China will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC during the forecast period. According to our research report, the country will contribute to 49% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The increasing demand for AMHE across industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, and e-commerce is driving the growth of the market in China. The market growth in the country will be faster than the growth of the market in other countries in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market share by the conveyor systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising use of airport baggage handling and in the e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive industries. In addition, the increase in air travel passengers and the advent of smart airports are creating several growth opportunities for market players in the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC is primarily driven by the rapid automation of processing plants. Operators in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly adopting automation technologies to reduce operational costs and comply with various regulatory guidelines. For instance, food and beverage manufacturers are using appropriate automated cooling and air compressor systems to eliminate the chances of contamination. Similarly, the advent of robotic automation has transformed the way products are developed in the pharmaceutical industry, with real-time automated monitoring. Such developments in the process industries are increasing the demand for automated material handling equipment, which is driving the growth of the market in APAC.

However, the complexity in the usage of AMHE will have a negative impact on the growth of the market. Upgrading or replacing existing AMHE is a time-consuming process as they are spread across the various levels of information networks that also need to be replaced, which increases costs. Also, AMHE is computerized and controlled by a central system. Hence, a breakdown in a single part will affect the entire system, thus increasing the downtime due to malfunction in facilities. These factors are driving many buyers to prefer options other than AMHE, which is reducing the growth potential of vendors.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Group, Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Conveyor systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automated storage and retrieval systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Robotics systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automated guided vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

