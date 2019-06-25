Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, 2024 - Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Others
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Flexlink AB (Sweden)
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)
- Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
- Kardex AG (Switzerland)
- KION Group AG (Germany)
- Mecalux, S.A (Spain)
- Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)
- SSI SCHAEFER (Germany)
- Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
- Bastian Solutions (USA)
- Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automated Material Handling Systems
Redefine Logistics
Outlook
AS/RS: The Larger Segment
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
Cloud Computing
Powering e-commerce
Retailers Turn to Integration of MHE with WMS and WES to Improve Efficiency
Predictive Analytics
Simplify Decision Making
Big Data
Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Rise in Use of Advanced Robotics in Material Handling Applications
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Goods-to-Robot Picking System
An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation
Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation
Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Automated Sortation Systems Facilitate in Reducing Labor Costs
Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Leverage Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market
Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services
Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Facilitate Optimum use of Labor & Storage Capacity
AS/RS Systems: Significant for Efficient Operations in Food & Beverage Industry
Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption
Automation in Forklifts Reduce Collisions & Enhance Operational Efficiency
Demand for Automated Forklifts Surges in Emerging Countries
AGVs & AGCs Improve Operational Flexibility of Automotive Production Facilities
Small & Mid-Sized Manufacturers Warm Up to Latest AGVs
Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology at a Significant Pace
3. LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS
Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism
Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skills Ups the Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Increased Emphasis on Workforce Safety Aids Adoption of Automated Equipment
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems
Steady Rise in Demand & Production of Consumer Electronic Devices Pushes Demand for Automated Systems
Automated Material Handling Systems Find Favor in Automotive Industry
Strengthening Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Automated Material Handling Systems
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Material Handling
An Introduction
Types of Material Handling Equipment
Automated Material Handling
A Conceptual Definition
The Need for Automation in Material Handling
Advantages of Automated Material Handling Equipment
Drawbacks of Automated Material Handling Systems
Types of Automated Material Handling Systems
1. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Types of AGVs
Driver-Less Trains
Pallet Trucks
Unit Load Carriers
Vehicle Guidance Technology Used in AGVs
Imbedded Guide Wires
Paint Strips
Self-Guided (Laser Triangulation Navigation System)
Magnetic Tape Navigation Systems
Power Source Used in AGVs
2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
3. Conveyor and Sortation Systems
4. Robotic Systems
Major End-Use Markets
Aerospace
Automobile
Shipping Industry
Industrial Machinery
Food & Beverage
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Warehousing
Distribution Centers
Healthcare
e-commerce
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
FlexLink Introduces Smart, Twin-Track Conveyor for Heavy Loads
BEUMER Group to Launch New High-Capacity BG Sorter
Hnel Storage Systems Introduces New Automated Vertical Storage Controller
Dematic Introduces Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) Decline
Honeywell Introduces Palmat Pallet Conveyor
FlexLink Unveils Smart Twin Track Conveyor
Intelligrated Unveils USS Vertical Conveyor
Dematic Introduces Modular Sort System
Dematic Introduces RapidStore UL1400
Clearpath Robotics Develops OTTO Self-Driving Warehouse Robot
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dematic Sets up Robotics Center of Excellence Business Unit
Duravant Acquires QC Industries
Murata Machinery to Acquire AGVE AB
Duravant to Acquire Key Technology
Vanderlande to Invest in Smart Robotics Platform Technology
Material Handling Systems Buys Atronix Engineering and Advanced Production Systems
Pohlad Acquires PaR Systems
Honeywell Rebrands Intelligrated Business
BEUMER Group Awarded Contract for Automated Parcel Sorting System
THL Acquires Stake in Material Handling Systems
Toyota Industries Corporation Creates New Business Division
System Logistics Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Vertique Business
Toyota Industries acquires Vanderlande
Bastian Solutions Opens New Office in Pennsylvania
The KION Group Acquires Dematic
Honeywell Acquires Intelligrated
Konecranes to Acquire Terex's Material Handling & Port Solutions
Swisslog Completes Acquisition of Power Automation Systems
Horizon Systems Merges with Process Systems
Rockwell Automation Signs Agreement to Acquire MagneMotion
The KION Group Acquires Retrotech
Dematic Introduces New Distribution and Order Fulfillment Solutions
Dematic Takes Over NDC Automation
KION Group to Take Over Retrotech
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)
- The United States (51)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (63)
- France (4)
- Germany (22)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (5)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (20)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Africa (1)
