Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size in US to increase by USD 1.51 billion between 2021 to 2026, Market Segmentation by Product and End-user, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated material handling equipment market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in US 2022-2026

Product 1.1 Conveyor system 1.2 AS/RS 1.3 Robotics system 1.4 AGV End-user 2.1 automotive 2.2 e-commerce and 3PL 2.3 food and beverage 2.4 others

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The conveyor system segment is set to soar in the US automated material handling equipment market. This surge is fueled by growing demand from sectors like airport baggage handling, e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive industries. With more people traveling by air and the rise of smart airports, the need for conveyor systems is poised to skyrocket.

These systems play a crucial role in moving goods efficiently, making them indispensable in modern industries. As the demand for quicker and smoother logistics operations increases, conveyor systems emerge as a key solution. Their ability to streamline processes and handle large volumes of goods makes them a favored choice for businesses looking to enhance productivity.

In the coming years, the conveyor system segment is expected to witness significant growth, driven by the evolving needs of various industries and the push towards more efficient material handling practices in the US market.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) are key technologies driving this market. Real-time inventory management and warehouse consolidation are crucial benefits of AMHE, leading to increased efficiency and reduced labor costs.

Smart factories and distribution centers leverage automation, motion control, and robots for material handling, ensuring product quality and adherence to hygiene standards and regulatory requirements. Contamination risks are minimized through advanced monitoring systems. Warehouse space and shipping times are optimized, resulting in increased warehouse throughput and accuracy. Vertical space utilization is maximized, making AMHE an essential investment for businesses seeking to remain competitive in today's market.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and productive manufacturing processes. The market encompasses various technologies such as robotics, conveyor systems, and material handling software. Producers of AMHE in the US are focusing on innovation and cost-effectiveness to cater to the diverse industry requirements.

The market is segmented based on application areas, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Key players in the market include providers of conveyor systems, material handling robots, and automation software. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, driven by the need for increased productivity and reduced labor costs. The use of advanced technologies like IoT and AI is also expected to revolutionize the AMHE industry in the US.

