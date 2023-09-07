Automated Material Handling Market to increase by USD 37.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing e-commerce industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated material handling market is expected to grow by USD 37.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-user (Automotive, E-commerce and 3PL, Food and beverage, and Semiconductor and electronics and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Material Handling Market 2023-2027

The growing e-commerce industry is a key factor driving market growth. The order processing capacities of companies' warehouses and distribution centers must be increased in view of the growing number of users who are interested in purchasing products online. Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the number of warehouses and distribution centers. The huge e-commerce market is China, India, the US, and European countries experiencing rapid growth. In the US, e-commerce continues to grow at a faster rate than retail. Furthermore, the growing ability of players to deliver in the shortest possible time, maintain order selection accuracy to minimize product returns, and provide low-cost services are driving the popularity of the product and e-commerce industry. Players in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market can achieve this by integrating automated material handling equipment into their operations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automated material handling market: Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich Group, Kardex Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG , Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Wipro Ltd.

Automated Material Handling Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 11.29% YOY growth in 2023.

Keg Segments:

The hardware segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The hardware components of the system are Conveyors, Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval System as well as other subsystems. A significant role to play in the transport of materials from one place to another is played by conveyor systems. The conveying system shall be operated by couplings, motors, and fully automatic systems. The different points in the whole process are also connected by these systems. Due to the range of material handling processes that they can perform robots are in high demand for distribution centers and warehouses. For the transfer of material as well as for loading machines and unloading operations, these systems are primarily used. Robotic systems are used in a variety of ways, such as moving items from one place to the next, loading pallets, and unloading tools during production. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Automated Material Handling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES SAS, FlexLink Holding AB, Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Jungheinrich Group, Kardex Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SSI Schafer IT Solutions GmbH, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, Toyota Industries Corp., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

