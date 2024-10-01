Automated Microscopy Market to Grow by USD 1.84 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Automated Systems in Laboratories and AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Automated Microscopy Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.87% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in automated microscopy However, high cost of laboratory instruments poses a challenge.Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., Verder International BV, and Zaber Technologies Inc..

Automated Microscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1843.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and France Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., Verder International BV, and Zaber Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

Automated microscopy has revolutionized life sciences research by enabling detailed and efficient interrogation of cellular processes. Advanced automation technology is integral to the development of high-throughput imaging tools, allowing for rapid acquisition of multiple images without human intervention. High-throughput microscopy (HTM) enables the acquisition of images from a large number of treatments overnight or over several days, facilitating large-scale, image-based screening for novel genes and functions. Advancements in automated microscopy have led to the development of high-throughput FLIM-FRET microscopy, which rapidly quantifies protein-protein interactions in cells. This technology allows for quick interrogation of multiple cellular processes or multi-well plate samples in a high-throughput manner, benefiting biological studies such as predictive chemogenomics. Imaging analysis procedures help quantitatively determine complex cellular processes, such as autophagy. For instance, Oxford Instruments plc's 3D mapping software offers rapid manual and semi-automated features for better microscopy image visualization, saving time and reducing user bias and error. Horiba, Ltd.'s new EasyImage software for Raman microscopy performs simple event-driven microscopy approaches and can be used for various applications, including cancer research. Automated microscopy enables life sciences professionals to explore, research, and evaluate more than ever before. The market for automated microscopy is expected to grow due to advancements in technology, providing opportunities for increased productivity and discovery in research.

The Automated Microscopy market is experiencing significant growth due to its application in various sectors like academic institutions, healthcare diagnostics, and the biotechnology industry. Government funding and advancements in AI and ML technology are driving the market's growth. In healthcare diagnostics, automated microscopy is revolutionizing cancer diagnosis with its data analysis capabilities. Telepathology solutions and cloud-based services enable remote diagnostics, making it more accessible. Miniaturization and motorized stages enhance the system's efficiency, while high-resolution images and 3D imaging offer improved accuracy. Drug discovery benefits from automated microscopy's high-throughput screening capabilities. Digital imaging systems and AI-assisted classification streamline sample analysis. Data collection and storage with data security are essential considerations for this market. The market includes optical microscopes, digital imaging systems, motorized stages, and high-resolution images for medical diagnostics. AI and ML are integral to the market's future service model.

Market Challenges

Laboratories are essential for pharmaceutical and biotech companies in creating new drugs, and advanced research instruments have significantly reduced errors during research activities. However, the high cost of these instruments has become a challenge for life sciences tool and service providers, as companies are closely monitoring R&D expenses. Automation in laboratories enhances quality and efficiency, allowing technologists to focus on complex tasks. However, the high cost of automation systems, ranging from USD500,000 to USD3 million , limits their adoption to only a few large hospitals and commercial labs. Conducting over two million tests annually necessitates significant investments in automation systems. Technological advancements will influence the cost of automated microscopes, with an average price of around USD10,000 . These factors may hinder the growth of the life sciences tools and services market and, in turn, the global automated microscopy market during the forecast period.

to , limits their adoption to only a few large hospitals and commercial labs. Conducting over two million tests annually necessitates significant investments in automation systems. Technological advancements will influence the cost of automated microscopes, with an average price of around . These factors may hinder the growth of the life sciences tools and services market and, in turn, the global automated microscopy market during the forecast period. Automated microscopy is revolutionizing various industries, including drug discovery, medical diagnostics, and materials science research. Traditional optical microscopes have been upgraded with motorized stages, digital imaging systems, and high-resolution cameras for enhanced image acquisition. Automation enables high-throughput screening, 3D imaging, time-lapse studies, and remote monitoring for long-term experiments. Advanced software and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities facilitate image analysis and data management solutions. Compatibility and interoperability with various imaging technologies, such as scanning probe microscopes, cryo-electron microscopy, and confocal, multiphoton, and super-resolution microscopy, expand applications. Automation benefits diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, healthcare sector, forensics, genomic research, and pathology. Non-destructive imaging and imaging speed are crucial factors for high-resolution sample analysis. The market faces challenges in ensuring machine learning capabilities, data collection, and ensuring compatibility and interoperability between various systems.

Segment Overview

This automated microscopy market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Optical microscopes

1.2 Electron microscopes

1.3 Scanning probe microscopes

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Research facilities

2.3 Diagnostic centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Optical microscopes- The Automated Microscopy Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for efficient and accurate analysis in industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Automated microscopy systems offer advantages like faster image analysis, reduced human error, and improved productivity. Key players in this market include Olympus, Leica Microsystems, and Nikon. Collaborations and partnerships are driving innovation in this sector, enhancing the market's growth trajectory.

Research Analysis

Automated microscopy refers to the use of advanced technologies to automate the process of capturing and analyzing images using optical microscopes. This market encompasses various applications, including drug discovery, medical diagnostics, and life sciences research. Automated microscopy systems incorporate motorized stages, digital imaging systems, high-resolution cameras, and sensitive detectors to produce high-quality images. Technologies such as confocal microscopy, multiphoton microscopy, and super-resolution microscopy offer enhanced image resolution and sensitivity. Image analysis, data management solutions, machine learning capabilities, and remote diagnostics are integral components of automated microscopy systems. Cloud-based solutions, miniaturization, and pay-as-you-go services are emerging trends in the market. Classification and service models are also essential aspects of the automated microscopy market.

Market Research Overview

Automated microscopy refers to the use of advanced technologies and systems to automate the process of microscopic image acquisition and analysis. This market encompasses various types of microscopes, including optical microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, cryo-electron microscopy, and more. Automation in microscopy enhances the capabilities of drug discovery, medical diagnostics, high-throughput screening, and research in fields such as materials science, forensics, and life sciences. Key technologies include motorized stages, digital imaging systems, high-resolution cameras, sensitive detectors, confocal microscopy, multiphoton microscopy, super-resolution microscopy, and advanced software with machine learning capabilities. Automation enables long-term experiments, remote monitoring, and high-throughput analysis, making it an essential tool in research institutions, academic institutions, healthcare diagnostics, and the biotechnology industry. The healthcare sector benefits from automation in microscopy for applications like cancer diagnosis, remote diagnostics, and telepathology solutions. Automated microscopy also offers cloud-based solutions, miniaturization, and data management solutions for improved data collection, data analysis capabilities, and data security. The market is driven by government funding, the need for non-destructive imaging, and the increasing demand for imaging speed and accuracy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Optical Microscopes



Electron Microscopes



Scanning Probe Microscopes



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Research Facilities



Diagnostic Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

