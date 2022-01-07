Automated Outdoor Solutions Harnesses the Power of Digital Transformation by Partnering with HokuApps to Minimize COVID-19 disruptions and Augment Customer Experience

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Outdoor Solutions , the pioneers in robotic lawnmowers and automated equipment, partnered with HokuApps , a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, to accelerate the adoption of the latest technology by building and deploying a single platform to integrate and track all their sales and service operations on a unified interface. With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Automated Outdoor Solutions is focusing on streamlining its operational processes to support the internal workforce and improving scalability and customer support to keep up with the ever-changing landscape.

With a team of experts having over 15 years of experience in landscaping, Automated Outdoor Solutions is a well-recognized and established company that offers high-quality robotic lawn mowers and other automated equipment. They are dedicated to bridging the gap between industry-leading brands and their customers by providing expert assistance in the installation and maintenance of the equipment for long-term success.

As a result of this collaboration with Automated Outdoor Solutions, HokuApps has built a robust mobile application for their salespeople and technicians which, has an iOS version, an Android version, and a web-based backend administrative console. By deploying this application, Automated Outdoor Solutions can implement a unique sales CRM-like system that provides end-to-end visibility of leads, opportunities and accounts, quotations, and actual orders within the app itself. The app acts as an efficient communication tool for the salespeople and technicians by reducing the need for in-person interactions, online assignment of tasks, maintaining time logs, ready access to technical documentation for easy troubleshooting on the field, and end-to-end workflow centralization that addresses the needs of the contingent workforce, business team, and on-field executives supported by real-time tracking and status traceability. The enterprise mobility solution improves field productivity and future-proofs the maintenance request handling for the technicians by empowering them to stay on top of equipment installation status and on-site movements to deliver excellence across locations and projects. The goal of the partnership is to build a comprehensive, innovative system uniquely tailored to the needs of landscapers and other professionals, thereby enticing them onto the platform under an affiliate license agreement to help grow the AOS brand nationally.

"I was a believer of HokuApps from the very beginning, and their solution has definitely lived up to our expectations. The end-product delivered by HokuApps is truly amazing, especially the ability of the mobile-centric solution to deliver a quote within minutes, send alerts and work orders to technicians, and be able to view troubleshooting flow charts that really helps our service technicians on the field," said Joe Langton, Founder of Automated Outdoor Solutions. "By migrating from the usual manual operational workflows to a completely digital one, employees are evidently able to see the evolution of our company, and they are able to understand that we are reinvesting and dedicatedly working closely to build and grow together."

"It was a pleasure working with Automated Outdoor Solutions. We leveraged our platform to digitally transform and build custom workflows for the unique ecosystem surrounding their robotic lawnmowers and automated equipment," said Nand Kapoor, Director of HokuApps. "We are excited to see Automated Outdoor Solutions futureproofing its technology strategy by opting for low code to stay ahead of its peers, and we are looking forward to growing and developing with them during exciting times ahead."

HokuApps is the fast-growing rapid application development platform that empowers organizations to develop innovative technology solutions incredibly fast. With a cutting-edge automated development engine, HokuApps can build custom solutions for any part and any size of the business 10X faster and at a fraction of cost. This technology platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to speedily deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

