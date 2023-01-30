Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Logistic Focus on Digitalization and Cost Optimization Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Research Report by Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), End User, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size was estimated at USD 691.30 million in 2022, USD 759.88 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% to reach USD 1,488.14 million by 2030.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Indoor and Outdoor.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Educational Institutions, Government Organizations, Retail, and Shipping & Logistics.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significantly Growing E-Commerce Sector

Delivery Difficulties in Remote Locations

Increasing Cross Border Deliveries Among Business

Restraints

Susceptibility to Burglary

Opportunities

Increasing Logistic Focus on Digitalization and Cost Optimization

Integration With Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Challenges

Unsuitable for Large Size Parcel

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market?

Companies Mentioned

Bell and Howell LLC

ByBox Holdings Limited

Cleveron AS

ENGY Company

ENGY Group LLC

InPost sp. z o.o.

KEBA AG

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd

TZ Limited

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

