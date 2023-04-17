Automated parking systems market size to grow by USD 2,330.95 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the increase in urbanization - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated parking systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,330.95 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 16.15%. The market is driven by increasing urbanization. Due to the increase in population density, urban infrastructure such as parking lots and transportation facilities is under pressure. As cities become more densely populated, the need for parking spaces increases significantly. Lack of parking space leads to increased traffic, longer commutes, and environmental problems such as air pollution and CO 2 emissions. Innovative and effective parking solutions such as APS are being developed to meet these challenges. These corrective actions can reduce commute times, lower traffic congestion, and improve environmental sustainability. Hence, increasing urbanization is expected to be the driving force behind the growth of the spotlighted market during the forecast period. Discover some key insights on the market size and various market dynamics for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast Period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2023-2027

Global Automated parking systems market – Vendor Analysis

The global automated parking systems market is fragmented, and the market presents a highly competitive landscape for all vendors. The vendors compete intensely in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Key players focus extensively on geographical expansion and the launch of innovative products with advanced and enhanced capabilities. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

AJ Automated Parking Systems Co. Ltd: The company offers different types of smart automated parking systems such as Cart type, Tower type, Rotary type, Puzzle type, and Robot type.

The company offers different types of smart automated parking systems such as Cart type, Tower type, Rotary type, Puzzle type, and Robot type. Amano Corp: The company offers different types of car parking solutions such as automated parking systems, mechanical parking systems, and robotic parking systems.

The company offers different types of car parking solutions such as automated parking systems, mechanical parking systems, and robotic parking systems. Automated Robotic Parking : The company offers automated parking systems such as robotic parking, tower parking, puzzle parking, and shuttle parking.

The company offers automated parking systems such as robotic parking, tower parking, puzzle parking, and shuttle parking. AutoMotion Parking Systems LLC: The company offers automated parking systems such as AutoMotion universal parking system, AutoMotion lateral parking system, AutoMotion shuttle parking system, and AutoMotion tower parking system.

The company offers automated parking systems such as AutoMotion universal parking system, AutoMotion lateral parking system, AutoMotion shuttle parking system, and AutoMotion tower parking system. Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa

EITO and GLOBAL Inc.

Expert Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

fehr Lagerlogistik AG

IHI Corp.

KLAUS Multiparking GmbH

Konecranes

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nissei Build Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Park Plus Inc.

Parkmatic

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Automated parking systems market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial, residential, and mixed-use), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant over the forecast period. As cities get denser and land becomes scarcer, the demand for effective, space-saving parking solutions is higher than ever. Commercial end-users such as office buildings, shopping malls, and airports are increasingly implementing automated parking systems to maximize available space, reduce parking lot congestion, and increase overall customer satisfaction. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automated parking systems market.

North America will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. This market is characterized by many suppliers offering a wide range of automated parking solutions, from fully automated to semi-automated systems. Office buildings, shopping centers, and airports, which are the primary end users of automated parking systems, are widespread in North America. In addition to commercial spaces, automated parking systems have a sizeable presence in the residential market in North America, especially in densely populated cities such as New York and San Francisco. Therefore, the automated parking system market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period.

For comprehensive insights on global, regional, and country-level market parameters with several growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Global Automated parking systems market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Integration with smart city initiatives is identified as the key trend in the market. APS will be integrated with other smart city projects, such as traffic management systems, to address these issues and improve overall transportation efficiency. For example, the Singapore government has introduced an intelligent mobility system that combines automated parking and traffic control. The system uses real-time data to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase overall transportation efficiency. The system reduces travel time by up to 25% and reduces CO 2 emissions by 22%, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The high initial investment will challenge the growth of the market. Factors such as the size of the system, level of automation, and installation complexity are some of the variables that affect APS pricing. Moreover, a conventional parking lot with an equivalent capacity would cost between USD 2 million and USD 4 million. In addition, automated parking systems can have higher ongoing maintenance costs than traditional systems. The high initial cost of automated parking systems can make it difficult for property owners and developers to justify the investment, especially in areas of low or uncertain parking demand.

Drivers, trends analysis, and challenges have a crucial impact on market dynamics, which, in turn, can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this automated parking systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automated parking systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automated parking systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automated parking systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automated parking systems market vendors

Automated Parking Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,330.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJ Automated Parking Systems Co. Ltd., Amano Corp., Automated Robotic Parking, AutoMotion Parking Systems LLC, Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, EITO and GLOBAL Inc., Expert Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd., fehr Lagerlogistik AG, IHI Corp., KLAUS Multiparking GmbH, Konecranes, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nissei Build Kogyo Co. Ltd., Park Plus Inc., Parkmatic, SHANDONG TADA AUTO PARKING CO. LTD., STOPA Anlagenbau GmbH, Unitronics Inc., Westfalia Technologies Inc., and Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

SOURCE Technavio