Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Size for Agriculture Sector to Grow by USD 103.2 million, Anticimex International AB and DTN LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Scope

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector report covers the following areas:

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

Large Scale Farms: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Devices such as onboard cameras in automated pest control systems detect, count, and report the presence of pests in real-time.



Small Scale Farms

Geography

North America : The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields will drive the global automated pest monitoring system market growth for the agriculture sector in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China will be the key market in this region.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector, including Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Anticimex International AB - The company has a pest management division that offers pest control solutions and is experienced in termite removal and has extensive knowledge of the best practices for effective and successful termite control.

The company has a pest management division that offers pest control solutions and is experienced in termite removal and has extensive knowledge of the best practices for effective and successful termite control. DTN LLC - The company offers its DTN specialty agronomic insights for pest monitoring and control.

The company offers its DTN specialty agronomic insights for pest monitoring and control. DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - The company provides services such as agroNet, siloNet, poultryNet, fleetNet and Product Passport as their various digital farming solutions, including pest control and monitoring.

The company provides services such as agroNet, siloNet, poultryNet, fleetNet and Product Passport as their various digital farming solutions, including pest control and monitoring. EFOS doo - The company offers their automated pest monitoring system called TRAPVIEW as part of their farming solutions.

The company offers their automated pest monitoring system called TRAPVIEW as part of their farming solutions. FaunaPhotonics AS - The company offers its fifth-generation insect sensor with various features.

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector vendors

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 103.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Agriculture and Farm Machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Large scale farms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Small scale farms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anticimex International AB

Exhibit 43: Anticimex International AB - Overview



Exhibit 44: Anticimex International AB - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Anticimex International AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Anticimex International AB - Segment focus

10.4 DTN LLC

10.5 DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD

Exhibit 50: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Overview



Exhibit 51: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Product and service



Exhibit 52: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Key offerings

10.6 EFOS doo

Exhibit 53: EFOS doo - Overview



Exhibit 54: EFOS doo - Product and service



Exhibit 55: EFOS doo - Key offerings

10.7 FaunaPhotonics AS

Exhibit 56: FaunaPhotonics AS - Overview



Exhibit 57: FaunaPhotonics AS - Product and service



Exhibit 58: FaunaPhotonics AS - Key offerings

10.8 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 59: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Service Pro .Net Inc.

Exhibit 62: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 SNAPTRAP

Exhibit 65: SNAPTRAP - Overview



Exhibit 66: SNAPTRAP - Product and service



Exhibit 67: SNAPTRAP - Key offerings

10.11 Syngenta AG

Exhibit 68: Syngenta AG - Overview



Exhibit 69: Syngenta AG - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Syngenta AG – Key news



Exhibit 71: Syngenta AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Syngenta AG - Segment focus

10.12 TTI Inc.

Exhibit 73: TTI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: TTI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: TTI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: TTI Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

