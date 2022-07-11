Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Size for Agriculture Sector to Grow by USD 103.2 million, Anticimex International AB and DTN LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated pest monitoring systems are used for real-time monitoring of pests in the agriculture sector. Farmers can use smart pest traps to analyze and predict pest population growth in fields.
The automated pest monitoring system market size for the agriculture sector is projected to grow by USD 103.2 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Scope
The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector report covers the following areas:
- Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector size
- Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector trends
- Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector industry analysis
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-User
- Large Scale Farms: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Devices such as onboard cameras in automated pest control systems detect, count, and report the presence of pests in real-time.
- Small Scale Farms
- Geography
- North America: The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields will drive the global automated pest monitoring system market growth for the agriculture sector in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China will be the key market in this region.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector, including Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Anticimex International AB - The company has a pest management division that offers pest control solutions and is experienced in termite removal and has extensive knowledge of the best practices for effective and successful termite control.
- DTN LLC - The company offers its DTN specialty agronomic insights for pest monitoring and control.
- DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - The company provides services such as agroNet, siloNet, poultryNet, fleetNet and Product Passport as their various digital farming solutions, including pest control and monitoring.
- EFOS doo - The company offers their automated pest monitoring system called TRAPVIEW as part of their farming solutions.
- FaunaPhotonics AS - The company offers its fifth-generation insect sensor with various features.
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector vendors
|
Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 103.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Agriculture and Farm Machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Large scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Large scale farms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Small scale farms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Small scale farms - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Anticimex International AB
- Exhibit 43: Anticimex International AB - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Anticimex International AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Anticimex International AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Anticimex International AB - Segment focus
- 10.4 DTN LLC
- 10.5 DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
- Exhibit 50: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Overview
- Exhibit 51: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD - Key offerings
- 10.6 EFOS doo
- Exhibit 53: EFOS doo - Overview
- Exhibit 54: EFOS doo - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: EFOS doo - Key offerings
- 10.7 FaunaPhotonics AS
- Exhibit 56: FaunaPhotonics AS - Overview
- Exhibit 57: FaunaPhotonics AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: FaunaPhotonics AS - Key offerings
- 10.8 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 59: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: SemiosBio Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Service Pro .Net Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Service Pro .Net Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 SNAPTRAP
- Exhibit 65: SNAPTRAP - Overview
- Exhibit 66: SNAPTRAP - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: SNAPTRAP - Key offerings
- 10.11 Syngenta AG
- Exhibit 68: Syngenta AG - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Syngenta AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Syngenta AG – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Syngenta AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Syngenta AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 TTI Inc.
- Exhibit 73: TTI Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: TTI Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: TTI Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: TTI Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
