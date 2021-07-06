Automated Security E-gate Market- Atos SE and HID Global Corp. to contribute to the growth|Technavio
Jul 06, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated security e-gate market is poised to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.
The report on the automated security e-gate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a greater focus on curbing illegal immigration, emphasis on automation of security systems, and developments in biometrics technology.
The automated security e-gate market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the facial recognition border control gates, boarding gates with explosive detection systems, integrated approach to airport security as some of the prime reasons driving the automated security e-gate market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automated security e-gate market covers the following areas:
Automated Security E-gate Market Sizing
Automated Security E-gate Market Forecast
Automated Security E-gate Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Atos SE
- Gunnebo AB
- HID Global Corp.
- IDEMIA France SAS
- Josanti Infoimaging Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- SITA
- Thales Group
- VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Critical infrastructure protection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Border control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
