Automated Software Testing Solutions to Secure Massive Success for Testing Vendors across Verticals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly evolving business needs and heavy competition across industries are intensifying the demand for specialized software testing services. With end users looking to reduce their time to market and adopting a shift left testing approach to introduce security testing earlier in the development cycle, there will be a significant market for automated, innovative testing solutions. Test vendors that offer the widest variety of solutions with flexible pricing and delivery are expected to help drive the $29.85 billion market toward $75.54 billion by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.

"The growth of the retail, consumer goods, and logistics verticals will have a huge bearing on the software testing market," said Varun Raman, Research Analyst, Measurement & Instrumentation at Frost & Sullivan. "Vendors that differentiate themselves through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cognitive solutions, intelligent test automation, and diverse business models such as Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) are best positioned to succeed."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Software Testing Services Market, Forecast to 2024, analyzes the trends in this market and the ways in which they are evolving across the key geographic regions of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. This research service also includes a deeper analysis of the security testing market, including sub-types, trends, and the competitive landscape.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3of

"Accenture, IBM, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy Services are the leading system integrators, each with unique capabilities and strengths," noted Raman. "While Accenture has a large global presence and breadth of testing services, IBM leverages its cross-domain expertise to provide innovative solutions. Wipro's investments in AI-based solutions enable it to integrate predictive analytics in its solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services' international presence allows it to scale up for large projects."

To thrive in the dynamic market, testing vendors need to harness the growth opportunities inherent in:

Incorporating specialized testing services such as cloud testing and IoT testing in existing packages.

and IoT testing in existing packages. Focusing on improving their Agile and DevOps testing abilities.

abilities. Including security testing as a standard offering in solution packages.

Enhancing their capabilities in interactive application security testing , which supports real-time monitoring and threat detection.

, which supports real-time monitoring and threat detection. Offering pay-as-you-use models. The use of shared licenses reduces overhead and improves margins. They could also explore outcome-based or output-based models , which increase customer confidence and drive customer value.

models. The use of shared licenses reduces overhead and improves margins. They could also explore , which increase customer confidence and drive customer value. Developing intelligent automation solutions that can be included with machine learning, natural language processing, and AI-based solutions.

Global Software Testing Services Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service program.

