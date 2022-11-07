Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 14.14 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increase in demand for Automated Storage And Retrieval System in both e-commerce and the automobile industry, along with the need for better inventory management, optimum space utilisation, and increased labour costs will lead the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market" By Type (Vertical Lift Modules, Carousels, Crane-Based, Vertical Buffer Modules, Robotic Shuttles, and Floor Robots), By Application (Storage, Order Picking, Kitting, Buffering, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Retail, E-Commerce, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market size was valued at USD 7.57 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Overview

An Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) is a collection of tools and controls that work together to handle, store, and retrieve commodities in the most efficient, accurate, and precise manner possible. Systems range from small automated systems to huge computer-controlled storage/retrieval systems that are fully integrated into the manufacturing and/or distribution processes. Several computer-controlled methods for autonomously depositing and recovering loads to and from predetermined storage sites are collectively referred to as AS/RS. A few of the technologies present in an AS/RS system include vertical lift modules (VLMs), shuttles, horizontal carousels, vertical carousels, unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, unit-load AS/RS, and mini-load AS/RS.

Automated storage and retrieval systems allow robots and other material handling equipment to automatically store and take items from shelves. These processes can be automated to save money on labour, quicken turnaround times, reduce human error, and increase storage capacity through vertical storage. The demand for higher productivity and efficiency throughout the supply chain, together with the growing need to use people and space as efficiently as possible, are projected to fuel market expansion. Thanks to the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, the market is benefiting from the expanded knowledge of automated storage systems and inventory control.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Daifuku, SSI Schaefer, Kardex, Murata Machinery, TGW Logistics, KION, KUKA, KNAPP, and MECALUX.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Type

Vertical Lift Modules



Carousels



Crane-Based



Vertical Buffer Modules



Robotic Shuttles



Floor Robots

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Application

Storage



Order Picking



Kitting



Buffering



Others

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Automotive



Metals & Heavy Machinery



Food & Beverages



Chemicals



Healthcare



Retail



E-Commerce



Others

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

