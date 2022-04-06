Automated Suturing Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 242.44 Mn | Increased Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive Growth | Technavio

Apr 06, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated suturing devices market share is expected to increase by USD 242.44 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
The increased number of surgical procedures is driving the automated suturing devices market growth. The increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Advanced techniques and devices such as automated suturing devices help in the efficient healing of wounds in accordance with the specific type of tissue. Moreover, the growing adoption of MI surgeries, such as laparoscopic surgeries, has led to a demand for surgical devices such as automated suturing devices and associated devices such as needles. Thus, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global automated suturing devices market during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The global automated suturing devices market is a concentrated market with the presence of global vendors offering automated suturing devices. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid technological advances in automated suturing devices and the increase in the number of surgeries due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease conditions. The key players in developed countries are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M and A activities to maximize their sales volume to overcome the increasing threats from local players.
Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast Corp., DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd. among others.
Automated Suturing Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Reusable - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Disposable - size and forecast 2021-2026
Automated Suturing Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Product Segments
The reusable segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Reusable automated suturing devices are medical devices that are used to seal the tissue after the surgery. They can be used during every surgical procedure. Hence, these devices are used in various types of surgeries and do not need to be disposed of as medical waste after the completion of one surgical procedure. Therefore, the demand for reusable automated suturing devices is expected to rise during the forecast period, which will propel the growth of the global automated suturing devices market.
|
Automated Suturing Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 242.44 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast Corp., DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Coloplast Corp.
- Exhibit 98: Coloplast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Coloplast Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Coloplast Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.8 LSI Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 106: LSI Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: LSI Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: LSI Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Mellon Medical BV
- Exhibit 114: Mellon Medical BV - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Mellon Medical BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Mellon Medical BV - Key offerings
- 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc
- Exhibit 117: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Suture Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Suture Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Suture Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Suture Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
