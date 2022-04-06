Automated Suturing Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 242.44 Mn | Increased Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive Growth | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report with exhibits on "Automated Suturing Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increased number of surgical procedures is driving the automated suturing devices market growth. The increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Advanced techniques and devices such as automated suturing devices help in the efficient healing of wounds in accordance with the specific type of tissue. Moreover, the growing adoption of MI surgeries, such as laparoscopic surgeries, has led to a demand for surgical devices such as automated suturing devices and associated devices such as needles. Thus, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global automated suturing devices market during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The global automated suturing devices market is a concentrated market with the presence of global vendors offering automated suturing devices. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid technological advances in automated suturing devices and the increase in the number of surgeries due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease conditions. The key players in developed countries are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M and A activities to maximize their sales volume to overcome the increasing threats from local players.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast Corp., DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd. among others.

Automated Suturing Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Reusable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Disposable - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automated Suturing Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The reusable segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Reusable automated suturing devices are medical devices that are used to seal the tissue after the surgery. They can be used during every surgical procedure. Hence, these devices are used in various types of surgeries and do not need to be disposed of as medical waste after the completion of one surgical procedure. Therefore, the demand for reusable automated suturing devices is expected to rise during the forecast period, which will propel the growth of the global automated suturing devices market.

Automated Suturing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 242.44 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast Corp., DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

