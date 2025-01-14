Automated Suturing Devices Market to Grow by USD 244.8 Million from 2025-2029, Driven by Increased Surgical Procedures and AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global automated suturing devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 244.8 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increased number of surgical procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, high cost of automated suturing devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast AS, DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd.,Sutrue; Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Suturing Devices Market 2025-2029

Automated Suturing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 244.8 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Japan, Canada; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Coloplast AS, DemeTECH Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., LSI Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mellon Medical BV, Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, and Suture Ltd., Sutrue; Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Market Driver

Automated suturing devices are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their ability to increase patient throughput in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. These devices reduce surgical time and improve cost efficiency, making them essential for minimally invasive procedures like laparoscopy, arthroscopy, hysteroscopy, and endoscopic surgery. Technological advancements in robotics and infection resistance are key trends driving market growth. Cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and orthopedic conditions are major applications for automated suturing devices. Infection control is crucial, especially in the dental segment, where sterilization methods are a priority. The geriatric population and chronic diseases increase hospital admissions due to trauma, fall injuries, and road traffic crashes, making automated suturing devices vital for infection control and patient outcomes. Reimbursement policies, hospital costs, and skilled specialists are factors influencing market growth. Technological developments in wound injury treatment, such as minimally invasive treatment for burn injuries and obesity-related surgeries, are expanding the market. Consumer awareness of the benefits of automated suturing devices, including faster recovery times and reduced hospital stays, is also driving demand. Product availability, device costs, and regulatory approvals are challenges for market growth. Automated suturing devices are essential for infection control, patient treatment options, and cost efficiency in hospitals and surgical centers. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, especially in the orthopedic market and gastrointestinal procedures.

The healthcare industry's growth is driven by technological innovations. Mellon Medical's Switch device, an automated suturing solution, is a prime example. It's used in various surgeries, including vascular, transplant, cardiothoracic, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, neuro, and gastrointestinal. This technology allows for faster suturing compared to traditional methods. Furthermore, it reduces complications, leading to cost savings. Ethicon's PROXISURE is another automated suturing device, offering precise suturing in tight spaces. These advanced tools significantly enhance surgical procedures' efficiency and safety.

Market Challenges

Automated suturing devices are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their potential to increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes in various surgical segments. However, challenges exist in implementing these devices in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. Surgical time and patient throughput are critical factors, and the integration of robotics and infection resistance are key considerations. Technological advancements offer minimally invasive treatment options for cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and orthopedic market, but product availability and cost efficiency are essential. Infection control is crucial in hospitals, where infection rates from surgical procedures remain a concern. Reimbursement policies, hospital costs, and chronic diseases add to the complexity. Automated suturing devices offer recovery time benefits and sterilization methods, but the initial device costs can be high. The dental segment, laparoscopic surgery, gastrointestinal procedures, and arthroscopy are significant markets. Road traffic crashes, fall injuries, burn injuries, and trauma increase the demand for these devices. Consumer awareness and technological developments continue to drive the market growth.

Automated suturing devices are essential tools in surgical procedures for closing incisions with enhanced accuracy and precision. However, their high cost compared to traditional sutures poses a challenge to the market growth. Reusable automated suturing devices, such as PROXISURE by Ethicon, are more expensive than disposable ones like Endo Stitch from Medtronic Plc. Additionally, governments in developing and underdeveloped countries, including India , China , and several African nations, do not offer reimbursement for these devices, further limiting their adoption. Despite these hurdles, automated suturing devices continue to offer significant benefits, making it crucial for manufacturers to find cost-effective solutions to expand their market reach.

Segment Overview

This automated suturing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reusable

1.2 Disposable Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW) Application End use

1.1 Reusable- Reusable automated suturing devices are essential medical tools used for sealing tissue post-surgery. These devices are versatile, applicable to various surgical procedures, and can be reused, reducing medical waste. Small companies are innovating reusable automated suturing devices based on surgical requirements, such as EndoEvolution's 360-degree reusable stainless-steel suturing devices with three different lengths. Despite their high cost, averaging USD6,200-USD7,200, end-users prefer investing in these devices due to their long-term use. Hospitals benefit from this one-time investment, leading to an increasing demand for reusable automated suturing devices, boosting the global market growth.

Research Analysis

The Automated Suturing Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for clinic efficiency improvements, patient safety protocols, and healthcare cost containment. Hospital automation solutions, including automated suturing devices, are becoming essential in today's healthcare landscape. Dental healthcare trends are also embracing cost-effective surgical solutions, and chronic disease management requires surgical recovery optimization. Patient satisfaction metrics and surgical outcomes are crucial factors driving market growth. Surgical error reduction and safety are top priorities, leading to the adoption of robot-assisted surgery and technological advancements in surgical robotics. The future of surgery is personalized, with surgical training and simulation playing a vital role. Healthcare technology, surgical expertise, and wound closure are key areas of innovation, with a focus on patient recovery, lifestyle changes, advanced surgical techniques, and minimally invasive surgery. Surgical trends continue to evolve, with a focus on cost-effective, precise, and safe surgical solutions.

Market Research Overview

Automated suturing devices are revolutionizing the healthcare industry by streamlining surgical procedures and improving patient outcomes in various medical segments. These devices are increasingly being adopted in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics due to their ability to reduce surgical time and increase patient throughput. Robotics and technological advancements have played a significant role in the development of automated suturing devices, offering infection resistance and minimally invasive treatment options for a wide range of procedures, including cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic surgeries, gastrointestinal procedures, and laparoscopic surgery. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and trauma, as well as the aging geriatric population, have led to an increased demand for cost-efficient and effective surgical solutions. Automated suturing devices offer hospitals and healthcare providers significant cost savings through reduced hospital stays, faster recovery times, and lower infection rates. Moreover, the dental segment and endoscopic surgery are also witnessing increased adoption of automated suturing devices due to their ability to improve surgical volume and patient outcomes. Product availability, sterilization methods, and reimbursement policies are key factors influencing the market growth. Road traffic crashes, fall injuries, and burn injuries are some of the trauma cases that can benefit from the use of automated suturing devices. Consumer awareness and technological developments are expected to further fuel the market growth in the coming years.

