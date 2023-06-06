Automated teller machine market size to grow by USD 5,641.95 million from 2022 to 2027, Cashway Fintech Co. Ltd. and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated teller machine market is set to grow by USD 5,641.95 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The multifunctionality features of ATMs will drive the market growth. ATMs offer a faster way to avail of banking facilities and services beyond the normal working hours of a bank. ATMs can perform multiple functions, including both financial as well as non-financial services. It also provides various non-financial services, including balance inquiry, PIN change, requests for checkbooks, and other inquiries. Thus, their multifunctionality has led to an increased demand for ATMs across the world. This has, in turn, resulted in an increase in the number of ATMs globally. Therefore, the multifunctionality of ATMs has led to a rising number of ATMs across the world. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global ATM market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Teller Machine Market 2023-2027

The automated teller machine market covers the following areas:

The report on the automated teller machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Automated Teller Machine Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend:

The increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs is one of the key trends anticipated to fuel the market growth positively. With the increased rate of EMV adoption in ATMs, customers feel more secure while carrying out transactions. Consumers prioritize convenience and security while handling financial transactions, and to achieve this, financial institutions are increasingly focusing on providing access to EMV-compliant ATM services not only to protect their customers' financial information but also to reduce the threat of fraudulent activities.

Key Challenge:

High costs associated with ATMs is one of the key challenges hindering the automated teller machine market growth. ATMs are an expense for a bank, in terms of the cost of the machine, monthly rentals for the space that they occupy at a branch office or off-site (outside the bank premises), the cost of commercial electricity, and the cost of hiring a security guard to prevent untoward incidents.Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Automated Teller Machine Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

This automated teller machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (brown label, white label, and others), deployment (offsite ATM, onsite ATM, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the brown label segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the potential of brown-label ATMs to expand financial inclusion, especially in rural areas. To improve access to banking services, the Indian government is actively supporting the installation of such ATMs. With the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India , the use of brown label ATMs is increasing in India . Therefore, the increasing penetration of Brown Label ATMs is expected to drive the growth of the Brown Label ATM segment, which in turn drives the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Cashway Fintech Co. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

Euronet 360 Finance Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

G4S Ltd.

Genmega Inc.

GRGBanking

HANTLE Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Lipi Data Systems Ltd.

NCR Corp.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Paycorp Investments Proprietary Ltd.

Source Technologies

SPL Computer Trading GmbH

The Brinks Co.

Triton Systems

Vendor Offerings

Cashway Fintech Co. Ltd.: The company offers various ATMs such as CASH80AWI ALI and ATM dispensing system with wireless POS payment technology.

The company offers various ATMs such as CASH80AWI ALI and ATM dispensing system with wireless POS payment technology. Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: The company offers ATM machines such as DN Series 100D, DN Series 200, and DN Series 400.

The company offers ATM machines such as DN Series 100D, DN Series 200, and DN Series 400. Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers ATM services such as eRecharge Kiosk machine SIM ATM with user friendly solutions.

Related Reports:

The automated parking system (APS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.15% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,330.95 million. This automated parking system (APS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, residential, and mixed-use), component (hardware and software), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ). Increasing urbanization is the key factor driving the global automated parking system (APS) market growth.

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.15% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,330.95 million. This automated parking system (APS) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, residential, and mixed-use), component (hardware and software), and geography ( , , APAC, and , and ). Increasing urbanization is the key factor driving the global automated parking system (APS) market growth. The automated analyzers market share is expected to increase by USD 1.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (biochemistry analyzers, immuno-based analyzers, and haematology analyzers) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the key drivers supporting market growth.

Automated Teller Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,641.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cashway Fintech Co. Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., Euronet 360 Finance Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., G4S Ltd., Genmega Inc., GRGBanking, HANTLE Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Lipi Data Systems Ltd., NCR Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Paycorp Investments Proprietary Ltd., Source Technologies, SPL Computer Trading GmbH, The Brinks Co., and Triton Systems Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

