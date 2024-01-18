Automated Test Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2022-2027; APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Jan, 2024, 21:15 ET

Augmented production of electronic goods to boost market growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated test equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a FREE sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Automated Test Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Product (Non-memory ATE, Memory, and Discrete), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The consumer electronics segment anticipates significant market share growth, fueled by rising demand for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, driven by the advantages of mixed-signal ICs enabling mobility and multi-functionality. Shorter replacement cycles due to technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences propel mobile device sales, consequently increasing demand for mixed-signal ICs. Moreover, the shift from desktop PCs to laptops further augments the market with increasing laptop sales. This growth is supported by advancements in Semiconductor Testing, PCB Testing, System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies, Memory Chip Testing, Mixed Signal Testing, RF Testing, Analog Testing, Digital Testing, Wireless Communication Testing, Consumer Electronics Testing, Automotive Testing, Aerospace and Defense Testing, 5G Testing, and IoT Device Testing.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automated test equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automated test equipment market.

  • APAC's estimated 43% contribution to global market growth stems from major electronics manufacturers outsourcing to China and India. Shifts are notable in segments like passive electronic components and semiconductor testing, leveraging the region's substantial labor pool. Government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'New Open-Door policy' drive economic growth and attract foreign investments, with companies like Xiaomi and Samsung investing in manufacturing units, promising a significant driver for the ATE market. This growth is supported by advancements in Environmental Stress Testing, Test Fixture, Test Program Set (TPS), In-Circuit Testing (ICT), Functional Testing, Boundary Scan Testing, Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Teradyne, Advantest, National Instruments, and Keysight Technologies. Additionally, market growth is influenced by drivers such as Technological Advancements, Customization and Integration Services, Global Supply Chain Dynamics, Regulatory Compliance, and Standards.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region-wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a FREE Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Automated Test Equipment Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the Automated Test Equipment Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Automated Test Equipment Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automated Test Equipment Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 117.98 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 23.11%.

The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The gigabit ethernet test equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 802.46 million.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Processed Vegetable Market to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for processed vegetables to boost the market- Technavio

Processed Vegetable Market to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for processed vegetables to boost the market- Technavio

The processed vegetable market is to grow by USD 76.55 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. The...
SCADA Market to grow by USD 4.25 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing adoption in the manufacturing industry to drive the growth - Technavio

SCADA Market to grow by USD 4.25 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing adoption in the manufacturing industry to drive the growth - Technavio

The SCADA market is expected to grow by USD 4.25 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.