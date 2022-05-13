Automated Test Equipment Market worth $8.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automated Test Equipment Market by Components, Type, Vertical (Semiconductor Fabrication, Automotive and Transportation, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The sudden outbreak and widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the market growth, and the trend is expected to continue till the disrupted supply chains across the globe normalize. During the last few months of 2020, the semiconductor industry witnessed a shortage in supply owing to the shutdown of manufacturing units and the slowdown of logistics activities. However, swift recovery is expected in the post-pandemic period due to increase in semiconductor fabrication processes.

Printed Circuit Board Testing to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A printed circuit board (PCB) is a basic component of any electronic circuit. The growing use of surface-mount components combined with multiple layers has increased the complexity of PCBs. As the applications of PCBs are endless, the common requirement that all PCBs are expected to meet is to function correctly according to the project specifications. As the semiconductor fabrication technology is advancing, electronic circuits now include hundreds of components with multiple welds and interconnects. With increase in complexity, demand for PCB is also increasing and expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial PCs is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Industrial PCs have dominated this market. An industrial PC in an ATE system acts as a controller. Industrial PCs are designed in such a way that they can be used in a rugged industrial environment. These PCs are installed in a rugged rack mounting enclosure, thereby reducing the required wiring. They are used to control machinery and other controllable electrical systems and, therefore, possess high resistance to vibration, noise, temperature, and dust.

Semiconductor Fabrication to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

In recent years, the growing demand for semiconductors has led front-end semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, to run above 80% capacity utilization, with some fabs running as high as 90–100%. However, as semiconductors are extremely complicated to fabricate, increasing the semiconductor capacity utilization takes time. The semiconductors industry is significantly increasing fab capacity utilization to meet the increased demand caused by the current global chip shortage.

China to grow with the highest CAGR in APAC region during the forecast period

China to grow with highest CAGR in APAC region. It is considered the global manufacturing hub for various industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, and automotive. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. China, during the pandemic, has also developed and designed a range of medical devices during critical times. This allowed it to prove its credibility to ensure production in tough times and meet the global demand. Additionally, the country is also the world's fastest-growing consumer market that directly competes with the US and a few countries in Western Europe. This will lead to the increased demand for ATE for the design and development and testing of consumer appliances and other peripheral electronics in the country.

The report profiles key players in the automated test equipment market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Advantest Corporation (Japan), Teradyne (US), National Instruments (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Astronics Corporation (US), STAr Technologies (Taiwan), Roos Instruments (US), Marvin Test Solutions (US), Cohu (US), and OMRON Corporation (Japan), TESEC Corporation(Japan), Danaher(US), ESPEC North America(US), JTAG Technologies(Netherlands), Vaunix(US), JFW Industries(US), Aemulus(Malaysia), Festo(Germany), Nikon Metrology(Belgium), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Viscom AG(Germany), Keysight Technologies(US), Artiflex Engineering(South Africa), Vitrox Corporation(Malaysia), Saki Corporation(Japan), Test Research Inc. (TRI)(Taiwan), ShenZhen J-wide Electronics Equipment Co., Ltd.(China), CHINO(US).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets