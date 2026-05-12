Automated Tire, Inc. Emerges from Stealth, Reveals SmartBay, the World's First Robotic AI-Powered Tire Change Platform

Innovative physical AI technology enables tire changes and vehicle inspections with minimal human intervention, representing the first major technological leap in vehicle servicing in decades

SmartBay alleviates the triple threat of technician shortage, workplace injury, and margin compression through the deployment of precision, physical AI-driven automation

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Tire, Inc. (ATI), a physical AI and robotics company modernizing the traditional automotive service bay, today announced its emergence from stealth and unveiled SmartBay, its industry-first, AI-powered robotic platform designed to execute automotive services, starting with tire changes, wheel balancing, and vehicle inspections.

With the SmartBay platform, automotive dealerships and tire and service centers can shift from manual, variable service processes to a technology-first system that understands, adapts and executes complex physical tasks in real time. SmartBay uses advanced robotics, computer vision, and machine learning to generate the proper execution for each vehicle with precision, rather than relying on pre-programmed routines, which require manual intervention for outliers and real-world variables.

"While the auto industry has made great strides with advanced technologies over recent decades, automotive service bays have seen little innovation to match," said Andy Chalofsky, Chief Executive Officer, Automated Tire, Inc. "Most notably, electric vehicles wear through tires up to 30% faster. The proliferation of EVs creates significantly more tire service opportunities, but tire technician jobs are dirty, injury-prone, and difficult to fill. Our SmartBay platform gives modern shops a meaningful solution to turn a dangerous, manual chore into a high-tech, automated process that matches the sophistication of the vehicles being serviced."

The proprietary SmartBay platform:

Enables a single technician to manage up to three service bays simultaneously, cutting the time required for a full tire service roughly in half, to as little as 30 minutes

Works across most consumer vehicles, performing a unique execution for each vehicle, managing real-world variability without human intervention

Minimizes material waste and delivers a superior ride quality with its precision wheel-weight tool that dispenses the exact amount of weight composite required for the industry's most accurate balance

And, fit s entirely within a standard 12-foot service bay, maintaining full bay functionality and flexibility across other services when needed.

SmartBay addresses three primary concerns in the automotive service industry: an ongoing and increasing labor shortage; automation of tire changes, the most injury-prone aspect of routine automotive service; and increasing service bay throughput by significantly reducing the time required for tire changes.

According to a report from the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA), the industry faces a shortage of at least 37,000 new technicians annually, as seasoned technicians retire and fewer young professionals enter the trade. This shortage leaves shop owners trapped in a cycle of understaffing and expensive retraining. That perpetual cycle worsens as high turnover leads to potentially inconsistent service quality and even more grueling wait times that frustrate customers and compress profit margins.

How SmartBay Works

Once a vehicle is positioned, the system automatically initiates inspection, identifying tire and wheel conditions while capturing diagnostic data. The robotic system then executes the tire change and wheel balancing process, removing and reinstalling tires with consistent accuracy while simultaneously calculating and applying precise wheel weights to ensure optimal balance.

Throughout the process, SmartBay continuously collects and analyzes data, generating real-time insights and customer-facing reports while optimizing each step for efficiency. By combining automated inspection, tire handling, balancing, and data intelligence into a single seamless workflow, SmartBay reduces manual intervention, increases throughput, and delivers faster, more consistent service outcomes.

Built by Visionaries, Validated by Industry Veterans

Led by co-founders Andy Chalofsky , Josh Chalofsky and Faron Schonfeld , and President and COO Eran Frenkel , ATI's team is composed of entrepreneurs with decades of experience across the automotive service and robotics industries.

Andy Chalofsky is CEO of ATI, leading the company's product vision, strategy, and partnerships as it modernizes tire service through automation. Andy is a fourth-generation tire industry entrepreneur who has founded multiple tire businesses, including Network Tire, Traction Tire, United Tire, and most recently, SimpleTire, a technology-enabled national tire retailer that was acquired by DealerTire.





is CEO of ATI, leading the company's product vision, strategy, and partnerships as it modernizes tire service through automation. Andy is a fourth-generation tire industry entrepreneur who has founded multiple tire businesses, including Network Tire, Traction Tire, United Tire, and most recently, SimpleTire, a technology-enabled national tire retailer that was acquired by DealerTire. Eran Frenkel serves as ATI's President and Chief Operating Officer, leading operations and execution strategy as it scales SmartBay . He brings deep robotics operations experience, including leadership roles at Kiva Systems/Amazon Robotics, 6 River Systems, and Third Wave Automation.





serves as ATI's President and Chief Operating Officer, leading operations and execution strategy as it scales SmartBay He brings deep robotics operations experience, including leadership roles at Kiva Systems/Amazon Robotics, 6 River Systems, and Third Wave Automation. Josh Chalofsky leads ATI's go-to-market, sales channels, and operational framework. He also co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer at SimpleTire, where he built a logistics, fulfillment, and partner-integration engine that powered national growth and led to a successful exit.





leads ATI's go-to-market, sales channels, and operational framework. He also co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer at SimpleTire, where he built a logistics, fulfillment, and partner-integration engine that powered national growth and led to a successful exit. Faron Schonfeld serves as ATI's Chief Financial Officer, leading capital strategy, fundraising, and product vision, with a focus to scale the b usiness. He brings experience as a serial entrepreneur of several start-ups across the digital commerce and investment sectors as well as holding past roles as COO of Global Equities & COO of Commodities at Citadel, and Managing Director at Accenture.

For more information about ATI and to learn more about leasing options for SmartBay, please visit ati-inc.co .

About Automated Tire, Inc.

Automated Tire, Inc. is a physical-AI and robotics company modernizing automotive maintenance by integrating AI-driven proprietary technology into the service lane. Its SmartBay platform is the industry's first robotic platform that introduces automation, service consistency, efficiency, and precision while maintaining flexibility for other services within the bay.

To learn more about ATI, visit ati-inc.co .

Media Contact:

Scott Merritt

Strategic Global Media

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770-778-4786

SOURCE Automated Tire, Inc.