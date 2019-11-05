Automated Vehicle Inspections Become a Reality with Computer Vision, AI, and a Mobile Phone

LAS VEGAS and REDMOND, Washington, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technology, a 20-year veteran in the automotive industry, is announcing a new automated mobile vehicle inspection technology during the SEMA Show. The solution, called eMager, can perform a vehicle scan in seconds with a mobile phone and powerful Computer Vision and AI processing and analysis in the cloud.

Scope's technology automates, and standardizes, vehicle inspections in minutes while eliminating human error. Scope's mobile app can be used to take pictures of the vehicle and the images are uploaded to the cloud. Images are analyzed in seconds with computer vision algorithms and machine learning on the Azure cloud computing platform. The mobile application allows for scans of a vehicle wherever it is, even by end customers, opening up more options to transform business processes that are reliant on a physical inspection of a vehicle.

The system can detect multiple types of damage down to the millimeter level. Issues with fit & finish, panel alignment, damage, dents, scrapes, and scratches can be automatically detected with a corresponding vehicle report detailing the severity, extent, location, and type of damage. The full vehicle report is produced in seconds and can be integrated into common business and dealer systems to further automate the inspection or claims process.

"We have been helping automotive and insurance customers solve business problems with our end-to-end technology solutions for the last 20 years. With the help of our technology partner Microsoft we can deliver true innovation, automation, and cost and time savings to our customers, at scale and speed. Automating vehicle inspections via a mobile phone now makes it possible democratize the vehicle inspection to anyone with a mobile phone, including the end customer," said George Giles, Head of Global Marketing, from Scope Technology.

Ravi Bhat, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft South Africa had this to say, "Azure Cognitive Services, like AI and Computer Vision, are important tools to accelerate innovation at the speed and scale of Enterprise business. It's exciting to see a Microsoft partner develop innovative solutions with Azure Cognitive Services that can digitally disrupt and innovate a manual, skill specific, process that has been changed little in the last 100 years."

Scope is working with select customers on beta versions of eMager and expect to release it to the market in Q4 2019. Applications of the technology include inspecting rental and used cars, inspection at the time of accident by the driver for claims automation, OEM manufacturing line QA and inspection, and more. Scope will be at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas demonstrating eMager.

About Scope Technology

Scope Technology is an innovative connected car company with a solid foundation of technology. From OEM, fleet, and insurance solutions to new computer vision AI solutions – Scope's purpose is to help companies accelerate their business through the power of actionable insights from vehicle and driver data. For more information please visit: https://www.scopetechnology.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.





