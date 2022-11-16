Automated Waste Collection System Market Size to Grow by USD 73.05 Million, Use of Robots to Ensure Safety to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Waste Collection System Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to increase by USD 73.05 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Waste Collection System Market 2022-2026

The use of robots to ensure safety in the waste sorting process is driving market growth. Manufacturers are developing robots for collecting and sorting waste to reduce the risk of injuries and accidents. These robots are used for dumping waste, heavy lifting, and separating reusable materials from waste. They are preferred for sorting waste activities as well. This can help companies reduce injury-related insurance costs and make the waste collection and separation process faster and more accurate. This is increasing the overall demand for automated waste collection systems in several end-user industries.

Combining a human workforce and robots for effective waste sorting is a trend in the market. Sorting recyclable and non-recyclable waste is a tedious process. Hence, manufacturers are developing new methods for improving accuracy. For instance, a gaming company has developed a game that enables robots and humans to work together. Workers use a touchscreen to monitor the materials coming through a conveyor belt and then use a touchscreen to swipe recyclable materials. Thus, the combination of humans and robots will help in effective and efficient waste sorting. This will support the growth of the global automated waste collection system market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The automated waste collection system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Aerbin APS, AMCS Group, Atreo, AWC Berhad, Bondtech Corp., Caverion Corp., Ecosir Group, Evac GmbH, Green Wave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, MABAT Ltd., MariMatic Oy, MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Nord Engineering Spa, Precision AirConvey Corp., Stena AB, Stream Environmental LLC, Terberg RosRoca Group, and Impact Air Systems. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aerbin APS - The company offers automated waste collection systems such as compact solutions.

The company offers automated waste collection systems such as compact solutions. AMCS Group - The company offers automated waste collection systems such as waste management.

The company offers automated waste collection systems such as waste management. Caverion Corp. - The company offers automated waste collection systems such as Smart pneumatic.

The company offers automated waste collection systems such as Smart pneumatic. Evac GmbH - The company offers automated waste collection systems for trains.

The company offers automated waste collection systems for trains. MABAT Ltd. - The company offers automated waste collection systems for residential areas and hospitals.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, investments, new product launches, growth in market share, and.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into stationary and mobile. The stationary segment contributes the largest share of the market. Sensors in robots are used for detecting and placing products in their pre-defined place. For instance, Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery BV offers Bollegraaf RoBB AQC, an automated robotic sorting robot. This system can be installed easily on top of existing sort lines, owing to which its installation cost is considerably low. Thus, the availability of such stationary automated waste collection systems is anticipated to increase their adoption during the forecast period.

segment contributes the largest share of the market. Sensors in robots are used for detecting and placing products in their pre-defined place. For instance, Bollegraaf Recycling Machinery BV offers Bollegraaf RoBB AQC, an automated robotic sorting robot. This system can be installed easily on top of existing sort lines, owing to which its installation cost is considerably low. Thus, the availability of such stationary automated waste collection systems is anticipated to increase their adoption during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 32% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the use of robots to ensure safety in the waste sorting process.

Automated Waste Collection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 73.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aerbin APS, AMCS Group, Atreo, AWC Berhad, Bondtech Corp., Caverion Corp., Ecosir Group, Evac GmbH, Green Wave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, MABAT Ltd., MariMatic Oy, MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Nord Engineering Spa, Precision AirConvey Corp., Stena AB, Stream Environmental LLC, Terberg RosRoca Group, and Impact Air Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

