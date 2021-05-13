Automate.io & Notion Partner Up To Bring The Productivity of Workflow Automation To Notion Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automate.io - a leading workflow automation platform has announced a new technology partnership with Notion. With this partnership, Automate.io has become the first iPaaS platform to launch an integration with Notion's new API. This iPaaS integration will bring a major productivity boost to Notion customers as they can now automate their business workflows by connecting Notion to 200+ cloud apps available on Automate.io.

Notion is an all-in-one workspace used to create systems for knowledge management, note-taking, project management, and more. Automate.io's Notion integration will help teams from around the world automate their manual and repetitive processes while also reducing their cognitive load of switching between multiple apps.

"Notion is the most requested app on Automate.io and we're thrilled to be the first iPaaS partner to launch a robust integration with it. Our integration will enable Notion customers to synchronize data with other business applications and automate workflows," said Ashok Gudibandla, CEO of Automate.io.

Reports show implementing workflow automation increases ROI by 30% to 200% in the first year itself. Here are some use cases Notion customers can automate with this integration:

Automate data collection of all your leads from Typeform , Wufoo , and Google Forms in Notion. Stay updated on Slack , Discord , or Microsoft Teams when changes are made to specific Notion pages. Effortlessly manage all your tasks in Notion by syncing it with other project management tools like Asana , Trello, and Jira .

"By partnering with Automate.io, our customers around the world will be able to do so much more with Notion and integrate with the software and services they use the most," said Cristina Cordova, Head of Platform & Partnerships at Notion. "We can't wait to see what folks build! This is only the beginning as we build out our API and open up new possibilities."

To learn about all the possible Notion workflows, visit Automate.io's Notion integration page .

About Automate.io: Automate.io is the world's easiest iPaaS and workflow automation platform. It helps businesses connect cloud applications to automate repetitive processes, with no IT help. It brings the power of workflow automation to non-technical people and empowers everyone in the organization to work smart. Over 40,000 businesses use Automate.io to automate workflows and improve organizational efficiency.

SOURCE Automate.io