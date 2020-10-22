Automate.io Named A Leader In iPaaS Category by G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The workflow automation and iPaaS platform, Automate.io announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader under the iPaaS category in the latest G2 Fall 2020 Grid Report.

With current estimated market value at USD 1.9 Billion in 2020, iPaaS is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025. As the adoption of cloud solutions rises in most industries, organizations have an increasing need to connect various cloud applications for data synchronization and workflow automation.

Automate.io started in the competitive iPaaS market in 2016 and positioned itself as the easiest & most flexible iPaaS platform for the mid-market segment.

"Among the fierce competition in the iPaaS category, our platform stands out as a favourite for non-technical users who want an easy and flexible way to connect their business apps and automate workflows without the help of their IT teams," says Ashok Gudibandla, CEO of Automate.io.

"In the last 1 year we doubled our user base, as well as the number of app connectors on our platform. Our focus for the next 1 year is to take the product to the enterprise market with more capabilities on the security & compliance front, and help enterprise business users leverage the power of automation," added Ashok.

The success of Automate.io indicates that businesses today prefer iPaaS platforms that are cloud hosted and flexible for non-technical users, compared to on-premise and IT-heavy solutions. SaaS solutions like Automate.io empower business users to easily create integrations and workflows for their individual, team needs, and help them be more agile and productive.

Automate.io enables everyone to sync their data and communication between web apps which was earlier accessible only to Fortune 500. With 200+ apps available on the platform, users can create simple one-to-one integrations or powerful multi-app workflows to automate away their repetitive and tedious tasks.

To know more, visit the website – www.automate.io

About G2

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology used in their businesses. It leverages more than 1,000,000+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. https://www.g2.com

About Automate.io

Automate.io connects your cloud apps in a multitude of ways to automate business workflows. Quickly automate your marketing, sales, or payment processes and save up to 15 hours every week. https://automate.io .

SOURCE Automate.io

Related Links

https://automate.io/

