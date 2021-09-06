Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market report by Technavio estimates $ 2.28 Bn growth during 2021-2025
Sep 06, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic and smart pet feeder market to register a CAGR of almost 22%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace and rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Automatic Pet Feeder
- Smart Pet Feeder
- End-user
- Dogs
- Cats
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the automatic and smart pet feeder market in the leisure products industry include C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market size
- Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market trends
- Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market industry analysis
The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding will offer immense growth opportunities. However, low battery life leading to battery runtime will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automatic and smart pet feeder market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Automatic pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C and A Marketing Inc.
- Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Encaya Corp.
- JnB Innovation SAS
- PetKeen
- PETKIT Ltd.
- Pets at Home Group Plc
- Radio Systems Corp.
- SureFlap LLC
- Wopet Pet Product Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
