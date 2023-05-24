Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market size to grow by USD 1,236.23 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by changing lifestyle patterns of urban dwellers - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic and smart pet feeder market is set to grow by USD 1236.23 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period. The market is driven by changing lifestyle patterns and the busy work lives of the urban populace. The changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace are notably driving the automatic pet feeder market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027

The report on the automatic and smart pet feeder market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace

Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing

Introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding

Market Trends

Smart homes augmenting demand for smart pet feeders

Introduction of electronic weighing of food in pet feeders

Built-in microphone and remote video camera for better communication

Market Challenges

Low battery life leading to low battery runtime

Availability of substitutes

Compatibility issue of smart pet feeders with Android phones and iPhones

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The automatic and smart pet feeder market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (automatic and smart), end-user (dogs and cats), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automatic and smart pet feeder market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The factors considered while purchasing products from offline stores are convenience, stock-keeping units, and brand variety. The offline segment was valued at USD 834.09 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

North America is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global automatic pet feeder market industry during the forecast period. The pet industry in North America is majorly driven by the rising demand for pet food and advanced pet feeding solutions, pet care products, and pet services.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report

The automatic and smart pet feeder market covers the following areas:

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Sizing

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Forecast

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

C and A Marketing Inc.

CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A

Dogness (International) Co. Ltd.

Encaya Corp.

Faroro

OWON Technology Inc.

Paiwang Pet APP

Petcube Inc

PetKeen

PETKIT Ltd.

Pets at Home Group Plc

Radio Systems Corp.

Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd.

SureFlap Ltd.

Tuya Inc.

Vet Innovations Inc.

Wopet

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Qpets Inc.

caglobal.com- The company offers automatic pet feeder to feed food automatically to pet at regular time interval.

catspad.com- The company offers food and water dispenser for cats to feed regular meals at proper time.

webus.dogness.com- The company offers dogness cube APP feeder which is used to program and customize feeding plan for pets.

Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market- The Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market is projected to increase by USD 2,468.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027.

Wet Pet Food Market- The wet pet food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,735.38 million.

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1236.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc., Vet Innovations Inc., Wopet, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Qpets Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automatic and smart pet feeder market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Smart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 C and A Marketing Inc.

13.4 CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A

13.5 Dogness (International) Co. Ltd.

13.6 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

13.7 Encaya Corp.

13.8 Paiwang Pet APP

13.9 PetKeen

13.10 PETKIT Ltd.

13.11 Pets at Home Group Plc

13.12 Qpets Inc.

13.13 Radio Systems Corp.

13.14 SureFlap Ltd.

13.15 Tuya Inc.

13.16 Vet Innovations Inc.

13.17 Wopet

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

