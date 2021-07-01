Automatic Baby Swing Market in Leisure Products Industry | Post Covid-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Fast-paced modern lifestyles are increasing the preference for convenience among people worldwide. This has increased the demand for time-saving and easy-to-use products such as automatic baby swings. Automatic baby swings help soothe and calm the baby while parents take care of household chores. The demand for such baby products is on the rise among career-oriented parents who prefer earning enough to ensure the safety and comfort of their children. Thus, with the increasing emphasis on convenience, the demand for automatic baby swings is expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing number of working parents and nuclear families will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automatic Baby Swing Market: Growing number of working parents and nuclear families

Changing lifestyles of people have increased the number of working parents and nuclear families. Also, the number of working women and single parents is on the rise globally. For instance, in 2019, the female labor force constituted 38.9% of the total labor force globally. In the UK, out of the total female population of the age group of 15 years and above, 59.65% were working in 2019. The number of working women is also on the rise in developing countries such as China and India. The rise in the number of working parents has increased the reliance on convenient baby products such as automatic baby swings, which is driving the market growth.

"Benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automatic Baby Swing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic baby swing market by product (full-sized automatic baby swing and portable automatic baby swing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the automatic baby swing market in 2020, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the number of dual-income households in the region.

