Automatic Baby Swing Market Records a CAGR of almost 1% by 2025| Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 31.61 mn is expected in the automatic baby swing market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automatic baby swing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.
Factors such as emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automatic baby swing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
- Full-sized Automatic Baby Swing
- Portable Automatic Baby Swing
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's Automatic Baby Swing Market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automatic Baby Swing Market size
- Automatic Baby Swing Market trends
- Automatic Baby Swing Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the growing number of working parents and nuclear families is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as perceived and associated risk of baby falling from the swing may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automatic baby swing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic baby swing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automatic baby swing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automatic baby swing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic baby swing market vendors
