Automatic Checkweigher Market worth $1.39 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global automatic checkweigher market size is estimated to be USD 1.02 billion in 2026 and USD 1.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

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Automatic Checkweigher Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.02 billion

USD 1.02 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.39 billion

USD 1.39 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 5.3%

Automatic Checkweigher Market Trends & Insights:

The automatic checkweigher market is witnessing steady growth as manufacturers increasingly invest in automated inspection and quality assurance solutions to improve production efficiency, reduce product giveaway, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards across high-speed production environments. Demand is driven by the growing deployment of automatic checkweighers across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics & personal care, and logistics & e-commerce industries. Increasing adoption of in-motion and intermittent/static checkweighers is enabling applications such as weight verification, package completeness inspection, reject management, production line monitoring, and process optimization. Continuous advancements in strain gauge load cells, electromagnetic force restoration (EMFR) technology, AI-enabled analytics, machine vision, cloud connectivity, and real-time monitoring platforms are improving weighing accuracy, throughput, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance capabilities. Growing adoption of Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing initiatives, integrated inspection systems combining checkweighing with metal detection and X-ray inspection, and digital quality management platforms is further strengthening the role of automatic checkweighers in modern manufacturing ecosystems.

By type, the in-motion checkweighers segment is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By technology, the strain gauge load cell segment held a 61.5% share of the automatic checkweigher market in 2025.

By throughput capacity, the high-speed checkweighers (above 300 packs/min) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the automatic checkweigher market between 2026 and 2032.

By product weight range, the up to 10 kg checkweighers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the automatic checkweigher market by 2032.

By industry, the logistics & e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for a 36.5% share of the automatic checkweigher market by 2032.

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The market is driven by the increasing demand for automated quality inspection across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, logistics & e-commerce, cosmetics & personal care, and other manufacturing industries. The growing adoption of smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0 technologies, AI-enabled inspection software, and machine vision is creating strong demand for automatic checkweighers capable of performing continuous, high-speed weight verification, product completeness inspection, and reject management. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in in-motion and intermittent/static checkweighers to improve production efficiency, reduce product giveaway, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance product quality. Investments in high-precision load cell technologies, integrated inspection systems combining checkweighing with metal detection and X-ray inspection, cloud-based production monitoring, and predictive maintenance platforms are further strengthening the demand for advanced automatic checkweigher solutions worldwide.

In-motion checkweighers segment to account for the largest market share in 2032

Based on type, the in-motion checkweighers segment is expected to capture the largest share of the automatic checkweigher market in 2032 due to their ability to perform continuous, high-speed weight verification without interrupting production lines. These systems can inspect products moving on conveyor lines across food processing plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, chemical plants, cosmetics production units, logistics hubs, and packaging operations, making them ideal for high-throughput manufacturing environments. In-motion checkweighers are increasingly deployed for weight verification, package completeness inspection, reject management, production monitoring, and quality assurance applications. Their ability to provide real-time, non-contact inspection enables higher production efficiency while ensuring compliance with stringent weight and labeling regulations. The increasing adoption of high-precision load cells, AI-enabled inspection software, machine vision, and integrated inspection systems is further strengthening the adoption of in-motion checkweighers. Growing demand for automated quality control, reduced product giveaway, higher operational efficiency, and smart manufacturing is expected to drive the in-motion checkweigher segment during the forecast period.

Logistics & e-commerce segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry, the logistics & e-commerce segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, automated warehousing, and parcel fulfillment operations. Companies are increasingly adopting automatic checkweighers to support parcel weight verification, shipping cost optimization, sorting accuracy, and automated distribution processes. Automatic checkweighers enable high-speed, real-time weight inspection on conveyor-based logistics systems, making them well-suited for large-scale distribution centers and fulfillment facilities. Rising demand to improve order accuracy, reduce shipping errors, optimize freight costs, and enhance operational efficiency is accelerating the adoption across modern logistics networks. In addition, advancements in high-precision load cells, AI-enabled inspection software, cloud connectivity, and integrated conveyor automation systems are expected to further strengthen automatic checkweigher deployment across logistics and e-commerce ecosystems.

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Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automatic checkweigher market from 2026 to 2032

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This regional market growth is supported by expanding food & beverage processing industries, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, increasing adoption of industrial automation, and investments in smart manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other regional markets. The region is witnessing increased deployment of automatic checkweighing systems driven by the need for higher production efficiency, stringent quality control requirements, regulatory compliance, and reduction of product giveaway in manufacturing operations. Growing demand for automated inspection solutions across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, logistics & e-commerce, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries is further supporting market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced checkweighers integrated with high-precision load cells, electromagnetic force restoration (EMFR) technology, faster sensors, digital controllers, and Industry 4.0-enabled connectivity solutions to improve production monitoring and process optimization. In addition, the expansion of high-speed packaging lines, increasing adoption of smart factories, and government initiatives promoting industrial automation are expected to further strengthen its position in the global automatic checkweigher industry.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the automatic checkweigher companies include METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland), Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Minebea Intec GmbH (Germany), JBT Marel Corporation (US), WIPOTEC (Germany), Bizerba (Germany), Loma Systems (UK), and MULTIVAC (Germany), among others.

Investment & Funding

Leading automatic checkweigher manufacturers continue to invest in research and development activities to improve product reliability, measurement precision, and compatibility with modern production lines. Current investments are mainly focused on upgrading existing product platforms through enhanced sensors, improved control systems, software integration, and compliance-driven features rather than developing disruptive new technologies. Companies are also strengthening service capabilities and regional support networks to maintain competitiveness in mature industrial markets.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

M&A activity in the automatic checkweigher market remains moderate, with transactions primarily focused on strengthening adjacent capabilities rather than large-scale consolidation. Companies are leveraging acquisitions to combine weighing, inspection, automation, and food processing technologies to offer integrated solutions to manufacturers. The acquisition of Marel hf. by JBT in 2025 highlights this trend, enabling the combined entity to enhance its position in food processing automation by integrating complementary technologies, such as weighing, checkweighing, sorting, and inspection systems.

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