Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market size to grow by USD 36,478.13 million from 2022-2027; Rising demand for better inventory management systems to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic data capture (ADC) market size is expected to increase by USD 36,478.13 million between 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 11.75%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The rising demand for better inventory management systems is the key factor driving the growth of the global automatic data capture market. The process of inventory management involves tracking, inventorying, and forecasting future inflows or outflows of raw materials and goods. In manufacturing or production, it is necessary to know what inventory is stored or replenished and to track the movement of components within the production line. Thus, the rising demand for better inventory management systems will drive the market. Inventory levels represent the number of resources invested in the final product. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market 2023-2027

A qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors was conducted to help clients understand the broader business environment and the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors into pure vendors, category-focused vendors, industry-focused vendors, and diversified vendors. It is quantitatively analyzed and classifies vendors into dominant, major, strong, interim, and weak categories. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, new entrants, competition, and the threat of substitutes were also analyzed and rated between 'low' and 'high' to provide an overall picture of market expediency.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The automatic data capture market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Newland Europe BV, OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp.

Don't miss out on valuable insight Download Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Automatic data capture (ADC) market market

The market is segmented by Product (RFID, Barcode scanner, Barcode printer, and Wearable scanners), Application (Industrial, Financial security, Retail, T&L, and Healthcare and others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

, APAC, , , and and ) The market share of the RFID segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is driven by the growth of the e-commerce market and the increasing integration of technologies such as the integration of various back-end systems such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and e-Commerce Sites.

Gain a competitive edge in your industry - Buy report!

Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market- Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for better inventory management systems is driving the market. The process of inventory management involves tracking, stockpiling and forecasting future inflows or outflows of raw materials and goods. Manufacturing needs to know what inventory is being held or replenished and track the movement of components through the production line. Inventory represents the amount of resources invested in the final product, and mismanagement of inventory levels has a direct impact on business loss.

Previously, inventory was tracked manually or via barcode systems. Several workers were manually counting the products. RFID systems and barcodes play an important role in inventory management. The introduction of ADCs through technologies such as RFID allows businesses to reliably associate orders with the amount of inventory that needs to be replenished.

RFID systems have received positive responses from many large stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and clothing stores. These systems help store managers track inventory that is out of stock or going out of stock. Using these systems, store managers can identify which inventory is being replenished faster and identify inventory that requires economic order volume. It also helps businesses understand customer preferences and offer in-store discount offers and loyalty programs.

RFID systems allow information to be entered into the database more quickly than manually entering data. RFID systems prevent theft by tracking inventory. It can also be used to analyze demand trends by observing which items are rapidly running out of inventory. Hence, rising demand for better inventory management systems is expected to drive the growth of the global ADC market during the forecast period.

Trends

The growing popularity of big data is the primary trend shaping the global automatic data capture market growth. The process of inventory management involves tracking, stockpiling and forecasting future inflows or outflows of raw materials and goods. Manufacturing needs to know what inventory is being held or replenished and track the movement of components through the production line. Inventory represents the amount of resources invested in the final product, and mismanagement of inventory levels has a direct impact on business loss.

Previously, inventory was tracked manually or via barcode systems. Several workers were manually counting the products. RFID systems and barcodes play an important role in inventory management. The introduction of ADCs through technologies such as RFID allows businesses to reliably associate orders with the amount of inventory that needs to be replenished.

RFID systems have received positive responses from many large stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and clothing stores. These systems help store managers track inventory that is out of stock or going out of stock. Using these systems, store managers can identify which inventory is being replenished faster and identify inventory that requires economical order volume. It also helps businesses understand customer preferences and offer in-store discount offers and loyalty programs.

RFID systems allow information to be entered into the database more quickly than manually entering data. RFID systems prevent theft by tracking inventory. It can also be used to analyze demand trends by observing which items are rapidly running out of inventory. Hence, rising demand for better inventory management systems is expected to drive the growth of the global ADC market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Security concerns are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global automatic data capture market. Data stored in RFID systems can be encrypted, but the encryption process adds to the overall cost, which is already higher than other alternatives. Without encryption, competitors and fraudsters can see how often his RFID tags are. These tags are also embedded in bank cards that contain sensitive information. Cards can be read on the move or nearby.

Alternatives, such as image ID systems, require line of sight to scan marked objects, such as those found in barcodes. However, an omnidirectional image is used. A unique ID is generated for each image during the imaging process. This ID is later used by the system to collect relevant information and is stored and linked to a database. Therefore, without access to the storage database, the identities created during the imaging process do not contain relevant data that can be exploited.

In contrast, barcodes have numeric and alphabetic encodings. Most other confidential information is stored in secure management software. However, RFID tags communicate over a specific frequency that can be accessed by an RFID reader set to that frequency. RFID tags are often permanently embedded in manufacturing processes and industrial applications. Therefore, the ID remains on the tag even after the sale. End-users who purchase these products are therefore at risk of being tracked. As a result, stores and consumer goods manufacturers will be able to install RFID readers in their stores to identify customers based on past purchases.

Integrating RFID into credit cards carries significant risks. Credit cards (with NFC or RFID) can be stolen by hackers and fraudsters. Data security is important to consumers, governments and businesses. The increasing adoption of RFID has opened new frontiers in data threats and data security measures. In an RFID system, the RFID reader communicates in both directions and both sides must be secure, hence the communication interface. RFID systems are vulnerable to threats and should be properly protected to prevent data theft. The nature of RFID technology, which gives every object a unique ID number, can raise privacy concerns for consumers. Since RFID tags are small in size, they can be inconspicuously attached to products and clothing. The signal received from the interrogator is decoded by a computer program to display information about the product. The system also has the ability to link other data to tags. Such data may include payment method and other consumer-related data such as age, address, occupation, income level, etc., which builds a customer profile and may and to further analyze and predict patterns. Collected data is aggregated and sold to organizations, and the information can be used to find potential buyers from data pools. Payment mode information is data that helps credit card companies identify potential customers. If the RFID tag is not turned off (which is difficult for the customer to see), the tag ID number can be used to track the customer's movements.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts elaborate on the regional trends and drivers that will shape the market during the forecast period. The market is growing significantly due to the increasing introduction of concepts such as smart factories in North America . ADCs are used in a variety of smart factory and industrial processes to reduce manual work and improve inventory tracking accuracy.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

Related Reports:

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The automatic identification and data capture market share is expected to increase by USD 2.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.60%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automatic identification and data capture market segmentation by product (RFID products, barcodes and magnetic stripe cards, biometric systems, smart cards, and optical character recognition (OCR) systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).The increasing applications of RFID is notably driving the automatic identification and data capture market growth, although factors such as security concerns may impede market growth.

Automatic Pill Dispensing Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The automatic pill dispensing systems market share is expected to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automatic pill dispensing systems market segmentation by application (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and home healthcare) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing aging population is notably driving the automatic pill dispensing systems market growth, although factors such as the high cost of pharmacy automation systems may impede the market growth.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36478.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Newland Europe BV, OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automatic data capture (ADC) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automatic data capture (adc) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Barcode scanner - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Barcode scanner - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Barcode scanner - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Barcode scanner - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Barcode scanner - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Barcode printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Barcode printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Barcode printer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Barcode printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Barcode printer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wearable scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wearable scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wearable scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wearable scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wearable scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Financial security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Financial security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Financial security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Financial security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Financial security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 T and L - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on T and L - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on T and L - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on T and L - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on T and L - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Healthcare and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Healthcare and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alien Technology LLC

Exhibit 131: Alien Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Alien Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Alien Technology LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 134: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

O S Better Online Solutions Ltd. Exhibit 139: B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Bluebird Inc.

Exhibit 143: Bluebird Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bluebird Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Bluebird Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 146: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Cognex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 149: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 150: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 152: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Janam Technologies LLC

Exhibit 159: Janam Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: Janam Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Janam Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Newland Europe BV

Exhibit 162: Newland Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 163: Newland Europe BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Newland Europe BV - Key offerings

12.12 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 SATO Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 175: SATO Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: SATO Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: SATO Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: SATO Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 179: TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Unitech Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 182: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 185: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 188: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio